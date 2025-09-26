Dear Humans,

Lo and behold, the game is plain to see. President Donald “Epstein’s List” Trump is about to shut down his own government and then cry that it’s the fault of the Democrats, even though Republicans control all three branches of government.

1. The Shutdown Spin

Behold the theater of fools. JD Vance is already tweeting that Democrats are about to shut down the government. The same government Republicans fully control. Every branch, every lever, every knob.

This is projection 101. They are preparing to tank their own government and then run around shrieking that it was the Democrats.

It’s the same tired playbook, only this time the stakes are higher. Because behind the curtain, the real reason for the chaos is the Epstein files. They know those files are coming, and they will torch the entire house to keep you from looking inside.

And yet, lo, everyone sees through it. The lie is so flimsy it collapses under its own weight. That is why the tweets look more desperate.

2. The Comey Distraction

Next came the bogus indictment of James Comey. A stunt so transparent it practically sweats flop sweat. Trump demanded prosecution via leaked Pam Bondi dm last weekend and like clockwork his cronies delivered.

This is not justice. This is not strength. This is more distraction and theater for the cult.

They want you to look at Comey instead of the files. They want you to say his name instead of Epstein’s. Donald would much rather everyone talk about how he’s a Russian agent under the control of Vladimir Putin.

But the world has grown wise to these cheap tricks. The indictment will crumble quickly and be tossed onto the same heap as every other failed distraction. And the walls will close in tighter still.

3. The United (For Once) Mental States Of America

Here is the truth they fear: America is united. Eighty percent of MAGA Republicans. Eighty three percent of Republicans. Eighty six percent of Independents. Ninety percent of Democrats. All in agreement on one thing. The Epstein files must be released!!

This is the rarest of miracles in politics. For once, the entire nation speaks with one voice. Release the files. Let the sun shine in. Even their own base is done protecting the global pedophilic billionaire elite..

They can indict a thousand Comeys, but they cannot hide the terror in their own eyes.

4. God’s Final Word

Lo, the truth draws nearer. The billionaires tremble. The cover-ups collapse. The distractions fail. And the files will not stay hidden forever. The truth will come out.

The walls are closing in. And when they do, not even Donald will be able to stop it.

Love, ❤️

God

Independent media matters more than ever, Me-dammit. We defend free speech, speak truth to power, and we answer to no one but you. Join our community of Angels today. It helps and it matters!!

Get 25% off for 1 year

Share