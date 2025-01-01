Letters from God

Letters from God

43 Comments

User's avatar
Wookiee Monster's avatar
Wookiee Monster
Jan 1, 2025

MAGAts: we want overt racism to keep all the brown people out!

Musk: But I want cheap, disposable labor.

Trump: Sorry guys, Elon wrote me a big check.

MAGAts: WTF???

Reply
Share
2 replies
Dave Cassenti's avatar
Dave Cassenti
Jan 1, 2025

Sometimes the best way to fight back against Idiocracy is to leave it alone. Gullible stupid people always fall into the hidden quicksand of their belief that they actually matter to the politicians that lied to them.

Reply
Share
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture