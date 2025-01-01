Dearest Human,

Happy New Year! Let the smiting begin! Project 2025, the grand MAGA scheme to reshape America in their image, hath hit a slight snag—their movement is imploding. Also, literally exploding! Let’s dive in.

1. “America Last Traitor”

Donold has continued to back Elon on the H1B visa issue.

This is turning his own supporters against him!

“What is this madness?” they cry. One loyal supporter, who goes by “Stonk Guy,” declared, “My family will switch to Democrat for the next 50 years if Trump doesn’t do the right thing.” Salty Girl, another influencer, wailed, “WTF is going on here? This is NOT what we voted for!”

Trump, who ran on deporting 20 million people as part of Project 2025, actually came out on New Year’s Eve and said “we need a lot of people coming in.” This fueled the fire, and MAGA faithful declared him “America Last Traitor.”

Excuse me a second…BWAHAHAHA!

2. Elon’s Pathetic Attempts

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, suffering from a psychotic break and trying to win back racists on the Internet, changed his avatar picture to the Pepe frog and changed his name to some stupid meme bullshit. MAGA chuds are having none of it. “You’re a LARPing autist who sold us out!” screamed one racist frog.

3. The Cybertruck That Spoke for the Universe

As if this spectacle wasn’t absurd enough, the universe decided to deliver the ultimate punchline: a Tesla Cybertruck—yes, one of Elon’s crown jewels—literally exploded in front of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. Could there be a more perfect metaphor for the state of MAGA and its Project 2025 ambitions? Even the truck was like, “Nope, I’m out.”

For those who believe divine comedy is dead, let me assure you: it is alive and well. I even struck the capitol with lightning last night. God was WASTED.

4. MAGA Eats Itself Alive

One ex=Trump supporter even called to block Trump’s certification for the presidency, labeling him a sellout.

“Trump just gave Democrats a midterm victory in 2026.”

Watch out, Capitol security. They still have time to do another January 6, except this time to STOP Trump from becoming president. “We can still win if Mike Pence Kamala Harris has the courage.” LOL.

5. The Beginning of the End

And so, Project 2025 begins, not with a bang, but with the sounds of MAGA SCREAMING at each other—and the literal bang of a Cybertruck going up in flames.

Will the MAGA movement finally devour itself before it can devour the rest of us? Stay tuned, dear readers. The Lord is watching—and laughing.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God

