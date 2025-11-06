Dear Humans,

BEHOLD! Novo Nordisk executive Gordon Findlay fainted in the Oval Office today. Dropped straight to the floor behind Tangerine Palpatine during a press event about weight-loss drugs. Many people are saying it’s because he couldn’t handle the smell of Donald’s full diaper.

There’s shouting, confusion, fascists scrambling, RFK Jr. fleeing the scene like he sold the guy some bad heroin, and through it all, President Dementia just stands there frozen like someone unplugged his brain.

The man looked like he was buffering. 😂

RFK Jr. sprinted out like a background extra. The whole scene felt like a deleted sketch from Veep that got cut for being too unbelievable. But God thinks the Curb Your Enthusiasm music is funnier.

If that made you laugh, you’re one of us. They’ve got propaganda. We’ve got mockery. And it works.

To celebrate 18 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 25% off until midnight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and comedy.

Get 25% off forever

Now go forth, mock the fascist weirdos and remember: laughter is the only sane reaction to this circus.

Love,

God