Dear Humans,

President Bone Spurs woke up on a Saturday and chose idiocy.

But before we get into that, thank you for being here.

Lo, what fresh madness is this? The draft dodger who once faked bone spurs to escape Vietnam now uses AI to cosplay as Robert Duvall in Apocalypse Now. Fifty years ago with help from his daddy, he dodged the draft six times. Today, he wants to think he’s a Vietnam army sergeant.

And for what? To tell the people of Chicago he “loves the smell of deportations in the morning.” To rename the Defense Department the “Department of WAR.”

He wants us to think he will drop napalm not on jungles, but on American streets.

Please note that THIS PATHETIC POST FROM DONOLD IS VERY REAL! Do not doubt the LORD thy God.

Make no mistake: this isn’t a joke, it’s a threat.

The coward who once fled the draft now dreams of napalming his own people. Forsooth, this evil scumbag wants us to be scared of his A.I. images, but we are not.

Chicago will repel this draft-dodging moron like it was smacking away a gnat.

Just another day in the fight against President Dark Hands McCankles. Don’t worry humans, we’re going to beat this bastard. We will get through this.

Love, ❤️

God

