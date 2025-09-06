Letters from God

Letters from God

158 Comments

User's avatar
Gina's avatar
Gina
Sep 6

This Chicagoan really hates that orange piece of 💩.

Reply
Share
8 replies
Tracy L Cooper's avatar
Tracy L Cooper
Sep 6

He or his sycophants don't understand the movie, thankfully.

Go Chicago!!

Reply
Share
3 replies
156 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture