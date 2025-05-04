Dear Humans,

Trump asked, “Are you better off?”

And his own supporters answered: HELL NO.

And lo, the replies were biblical. Not from liberals. Not from journalists. From his own people! These Truth Social people voted for him three times, bought into the hype, and got burned to hell and gone.

Get 20% off for 1 year

1. “Am I better off now than I was before?”

Trump thinks he can say whatever he wants over on Lies Social, as I call it.

Ah yes, the classic narcissist’s taunt. “Aren’t you all better off now?”

You mean since you tanked the market, destroyed retirement accounts, and spooked every investor not named Vladimir? No, Donold. They are not better off. Let’s check the replies from his own supporters over on Truth Social.

This man voted for Trump three times, bought the stock, and watched his life savings vanish like a Trump casino. He’s the poster child for “Leopards Ate My Retirement Fund.” Don’t worry, David. Trump will totally bail you out. Right after he finishes selling you another crypto scam.

This one reads like a biblical plague.

Cancer treatment: gone.

Job: gone.

Autistic child’s school support: gone.

I hope these folks remember the lesson this time…

This dude still wants to sound loyal while explaining how Trump’s idiotic tariffs just tanked his business. “Made in America” sounds real nice until you realize America stopped making shit a long, long time ago. You voted for a Russian asset who was the dumbest Me-damned student to ever attend Wharton Business School (because his daddy got him in).

It’s the betrayal arc we all love. A Shakespearean tragedy, ya know, if Shakespeare was a frigging moron high on bath salts.

In any case, the leopards are positively stuffed.

2. God’s Final Word

It’s easy to dismiss these posts.

Maybe they’re trolls? Bots? Liberals trolling?

Nay. There are far too many of them. Besides, liberals are too busy being happy and having sex.

Nope, these are his people. These are Truth Social diehards. If you're replying to Trump's post at 2pm on a Tuesday… you're not a Biden voter. You're a believer…or you were.

And Trump’s response?

“They signed up for it.”

That’s what he said in an ABC news interview. No apology. No sympathy. Just smug glee that his own fans are drowning in the mess he made.

But lo, the tide turns, for Trump is now unpopular in every single swing state. The dummies are waking up. And we are bearing witness.

Your new reviews are in!

"I enjoy your writing and your fight for OUR COUNTRY and OUR DEMOCRACY " - Kathy "You make me laugh despite the mangled apricot hell-beast." - Lady Lynx "This is a tithe I can get behind." - MBrown

Thank you so much, humans!

If you are like these wonderful people. and you believe in what we’re doing by mocking tyrants, speaking truth, and keeping hope alive, now’s the time to stand with us. Become a paid subscriber for 20% off to support our work:

Get 20% off for 1 year

Your support keeps our team going. Thank you all, from the bottom of My heart.

Love,

God

👍 If you’re just living for the day he is no more, hit like.

🔁 Share this if you’re done pretending this cult is normal.

💬 Comment if you're counting the days until history takes out the trash.