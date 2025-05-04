Letters from God

Sarah3000
May 4, 2025Edited

This is what his supporters voted for. They just thought it would only happen to Democratic browns and blacks and gays. They were more than happy when the suffering was just for liberals. Now they're seeing that Trump really doesn't care about them. But he told them and showed them more than once that he didn't care about them, only their votes. This is schadenfreude all the way and I'm glad it's happening early in his presidency. Maybe now these morons will threaten their Congress members and force them to impeach the Cheeto-in-chief. The sooner the better.

HI2thDoc
May 4, 2025

I have mixed feelings. Schadenfreude mixed with disbelief mixed with youfuckingidiots mixed with haha mixed with areyougonnalearnanything, and worst of all, EVERYONE is suffering because of dumbasses like you who supported him THREE times.

67 more comments...

