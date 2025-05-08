Dear Humans,

Well we have a new Pope! And he is not down with the fascists. More than that, he dunked on JD Vance just a few weeks ago. Bless this guy!

1. Pope Leo XIV Dunked On JD Vance

Before he was the Pope, Robert Prevost wasn’t just a bishop. He was online. And just weeks before his election, he took a flaming thurible to JD Vance’s latest attempt at Bible cosplay.

“Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others,” he wrote. Direct shot. No incense. No holy water. Just vibes and truth.

For those unaware: JD Vance recently tried to argue that Americans should only love Americans, and not, say, immigrants, refugees, or people outside our borders. Because apparently “Love thy neighbor” has a zip code now.

But Leo wasn’t having it.

JD VANCE IS WRONG. It doesn’t get more clear than that! Also, props to the new Pope on posting such an evergreen tweet. Here are some more of his:

He is all about rejecting racism. GOOD.

He speaks 8 languages and gave his first address in Spanish.

God can hear MAGA melting down all the way from up here in Heaven.

2. He’s Not Just Holy. He’s Based.

Pope Leo XIV’s clapback may seem small, but it signals something big. We’re not dealing with a Benedict throwback. This is a continuation of the Francis legacy: compassion, justice, and calling out hypocrites who weaponize Scripture for power.

While Christian nationalists are busy turning Jesus into a gun-toting border patrol agent, Pope Leo XIV is reminding people that Jesus died helping the very people America wants to throw away.

This is sign of hope.

What can God say? The new Pope seems dope!

3. Join The Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist network alive—it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

But here’s the thing…only a very small percentage of readers actually support this work financially. If even a few more stepped up, we could push back even harder against these fascist psychopaths.

What our readers are saying:

“Wickedly funny and politically, socially relevant. Glad to be amongst folks who share the same worldview.” — Annette

"Thanks for making the absorption of bad news not only tolerable, but enjoyable. Finally, God is on the right side of history!" - Christine

"I've always enjoyed your FB posts. This inauguration, I HAD to find something uplifting to do to spark a shot of hope through the darkness. This is it! Hallelujah!" — Nancy

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 12 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off—but only until midnight tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

Get 20% off for 1 year

The new Pope gets it. Truth matters. Love matters. And we’re not alone.

Love,

God

👍 If you’re excited about a new progressive Pope, hit like.

💬 Comment if you have any other items to add to this developing story.

🔁 Share this if thou art relieved God’s not the only one smiting fascists.