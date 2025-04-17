Dear Humans,

Hi, I’m God, and these are My latest smites.

1. The MyPillow Guy Is in Ruins

Mike Lindell, the MyPillow guy, told reporters he’s “in ruins” and can’t pay the hundreds of thousands in sanctions from defamation suits filed by Dominion and Smartmatic.

Cry God a pillow, Mike.

This man once promised a grand reveal that would overturn the election. He had symposiums. He had livestreams. He had commercials on Fox News, selling the worst, most uncomfortable pillows ever crafted by the hands of man. He was ever in thy face. Now he hath nothing. Not even a crummy pillow to scream into. SMITE.

2. Rudy Giuliani Got Ghosted by Donold

Also bankrupted, both financially and morally, is MyDisgraced Mayor guy Rudy Giuliani. Rudy says he recently tried to call Donold and, “They didn’t call me back.” Remember when he was Donold’s number one guy? God remembers. Not doing too well now, though, is he? SMITE.

3. MTG’s Town Hall Turned Medieval

In Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene held a town hall where things turned medieval. Protesters were dragged out. Two people were tased. Greene responded by mocking and chastising them for interrupting her. This is the same person who hath shouted over multiple State of the Union addresses with no shame and no sense.

Outside, over one hundred demonstrators lined the street. Inside, even her own constituents began to push back. “Let her speak,” one woman shouted when Greene interrupted. “Let her speak.” That phrase echoed, and verily, it would not stop until Greene finally sat down. Thou mayest stage-manage the audience. Thou mayest prescreen the questions. Thou mayest try to silence dissent. But lo, thou canst not hold back reality forever. SMITE.

4. Chuck Grassley Meets Reality

And in the land of Iowa, Senator Chuck Grassley got a front-row seat to reality. A town hall video made the rounds this week showing a man confronting Chuck about the Trump administration’s defiance of a Supreme Court ruling to return an innocent father from a foreign supermax prison.

“The Supreme Court said to bring him back,” the man shouted. Grassley tried to weasel out of it, claiming Congress could not act. The man was not having it. “If I get a ticket for $1,200 and say ‘no,’ does that count?” he said. “Because Trump said no to the Supreme Court.” The crowd clapped in approval. The rage was not partisan. Nay, it was righteous and civic. “I’m pissed,” the man concluded. And the room agreed. Read the room, Chuck. SMITE.

5. God’s Final Word

God is pissed too. And yea, so is every legendary American in Heaven. Furious over recent headlines, John Adams sent Me his quote just the other day:

“You will never know, how much it cost the present Generation, to preserve your Freedom! I hope you will make a good Use of it. If you do not, I shall repent in Heaven, that I ever took half the Pains to preserve it.”

Mr. Adams has been repenting quite hard lately.

Love,

God

