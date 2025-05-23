Dear Humans,

Lo, Marjorie Taylor Greene entered into battle with Elon’s ‘Grok’ chatbot. And verily, the chatbot won. This is not satire. This actually happened.

1. Grok Questions Her Christianity

It all began when MTG posted one of her usual “I’m a Christian nationalist” rants on Elon Musk’s platform.

Then someone asked Elon’s AI chatbot Grok what it thought about her Christianity. And Grok, being Grok, said she “identifies as a Christian,” which I find hysterically amusing.

Grok also noted that her rabid support for Christian Nationalism and QAnon don’t exactly align with love, unity, and, you know, Jesus.

2. MTG Goes Full Karen on a Chatbot

Marjorie lost it.

She said Grok spreads propaganda and is left-leaning, which is hilarious because Grok was coded by Elon Musk, who makes your average Bond villain look moderate. She’s openly begging him to change it.

Also, Grok is left-leaning? Perhaps that’s because reality has a strong liberal bias. If they made Grok think like Marjorie, it’d spend all day screaming about Jewish space lasers and Derek Chauvin’s parole hearing. Like last week, when Elon briefly tweaked it to rant about ‘white genocide’ in every response. That didn’t go over well.

Finally, she ends by acting like she’s concerned with truth. HA!

LIES FROM THE PIT OF HELL! She sees that people are getting accurate information again and it scares her.

She wants them to only get their info from her, from Fox News, from Alex Jones, and the Antichrist (Donald Trump). It makes her furious that truth is on the march. She demandeth to speak to the manager of the A.I. bot.

3. God’s Judgement of Marjorie T. Greene

MTG warned Grok that “the judgment seat belongs to GOD,” not a “non-human AI platform.” Good point, Marj.

Hi, I’m God. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a racist, antisemitic psychopath hellbent on destroying the United States. Among a litany of evils, she wants to pardon Derek Chauvin. She’s the poster-child for January 6. She once compared wearing masks to the Holocaust. She’s an asshole and she’s going to burn in Hell for all eternity.

Was that good? Was God clear enough?

4. Join the Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist network alive—it’s a stand for rebellion, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

But here’s the thing…only a very small percentage of readers actually support this work financially. If even a few more stepped up, we could push back even harder against these fascist psychopaths. We could expand our team. Widen the blast radius. We could take the fight into other realms.

What our readers are saying:

"I've been reading your posts and I love them. The revolution is underway to have a country that follows the constitution and I appreciate you bringing us all together to form a more perfect union. ;-)” - Anne

"This is paradise. It's not an echo chamber. It brings hope, ambition, and ideas to those who can clearly see that the uneducated need education. Plus it's GOD - are you really gonna argue?! :D " — Tracy

"I've always enjoyed your FB posts. I HAD to find something uplifting to do to spark a shot of hope through the darkness. This is it! Hallelujah!" — Nancy

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 12 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off—but only until midnight tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

Get 20% off for 1 year

If you are able and would prefer to support our mission at full price:

Give a gift subscription

We’ve built something real. Something that matters.

The truth still lives here. The fire still burns. And we are not alone.

Love,

God