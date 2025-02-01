Letters from God

Letters from God

96 Comments

User's avatar
L Turner's avatar
L Turner
Feb 1, 2025Edited

All those folks who think they didn’t vote for tariffs and who think that Trump has changed, clearly were not listening to him on the campaign trail. In between his non-stop yapping about the election he lost and his conscious decision to destroy the political landscape (not to mention friendships and family relationships) with his lies, he signalled loud and clear about his intentions for his second term. He said he would release the January 6 insurrectionists, and he did. Now he has a thug army to do his bidding. He also stated he would impose tariffs because he’s a gibbering idiot with no idea about how tariffs work or what their effect would be on the people who blindly supported him.

So no, he hasn’t changed. He’s doing what he said he would do and what was obviously what his supporters wanted.

Our job now is to point out to everyone who voted for Trump that they wanted this. Make them own it. Make them own the financial pain. Make them own the social disruption. They must have wanted it this way.

Reply
Share
7 replies
JENNIFER's avatar
JENNIFER
Feb 1, 2025

I'd gladly live in Michigan, Canada ... vs Michigan, USA

Reply
Share
5 replies
94 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture