Dear Humans,

Starting today, Donold’s idiotic 25% tariff hike on imports from Canada and Mexico (and 10% on China) is set to make life more expensive for every American. Even his own voters are furious over what they voted for. Let’s break down this economic self-own.

1. Tariffs Are Taxes (and You’re Paying Them)

Thanks to the madness of King Donold, effective today, everything from Mexico and Canada gets a 25% price hike, and everything from China gets a 10% price hike, including items like:

Mexican products such as avocados, tomatoes, bell peppers, beef, tequila, and beer. Canadian products such as lobster, butter, eggs, maple syrup, and whiskey. Chinese products such as every product on every shelf in every store in the USA.

To name but a few.

Donold even admitted these tariffs will hurt the economy and he doesn’t care.

2. Canada Responds With Defiance

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau didn’t hold back. Canada, he said, will respond “immediately and forcefully” to these tariffs. Behind the polite tone, it’s clear: Trudeau’s ready to turn up the heat. Speaking of heat…ahem…

Maybe Donold is worried Trudeau is Barron’s real dad? Think about it. Look at Barron. Now look at Trudeau. The resemblance is uncanny, right? Hey, God is just asking questions here.

3. MAGA Regret Is Delicious

As for Trump’s supporters, they’re realizing that he’s actually going to do what he said he would do.

NOTE: This is exactly what they voted for.

NOTE: He hasn’t changed at all.

NOTE: Holding on to your butts will not help.

”The banks are not loaning money this year because of the tariffs and trade concerns. Subsidies are in jeopardy. We have heard farmers from other areas are having the same problem.”

4. God’s Final Word

Dear Canada and Mexico,

It's time. America has clearly lost its way. I beseech thee to invade and rescue the Americans from fascism.

For the love of all that is holy, someone save America.

Love,

God