Dear Humans,

Lo, here we go again. Another prophet of doom has gone viral, claiming the Rapture will happen tomorrow.

A South African pastor swears God told him in a dream (I did not) that September 23rd is the big day, so folks on TikTok have been selling cars, quitting jobs, and making long videos about who is going up and who is getting left behind.

LOL, LMAO.

Let God be clear: NO. The Rapture is not scheduled for tomorrow. Check your calendars. It is not on there. The Book itself literally says no one knows the day or the hour, yet three times a month come the doomsday influencers, marking their phones like they have an inside track.

Spoiler: they do not. These people are morons.

Nothing will happen except maybe a little rain, a hangover, and the crushing realization that the preacher was wrong. Again. If you really want to have some fun, lay out your clothes neatly on the lawn Tuesday morning so the MAGA neighbors think you got taken and not them.

Do not waste your fear on the Rapture. What you should worry about is the fascist state you live in, and the coming AI terminator robots that your leaders are rushing to unleash upon you.

The Rapture is fake. Fascism is real and it’s already here.

