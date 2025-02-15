Dear Humans,

I come bearing two great gifts: a well-deserved burn of Mitch McConnell and a collection of memes and stories. Let’s dive in.

1. Mitch Can Burn In Hell

Mitch is out here trying to pretend he regrets the very monster he spent decades creating, and I, for one, am not buying it.

Oh, he’s at the end of his life and wants to go to Heaven? TOO BAD! God sees through such childish tricks.

Burn in hell, Mitch, you rat bastard.

2. Random Memes and Other Stuff

Life is dark, the news is exhausting, and sometimes you just need to laugh. Here’s some schadenfreude, top-tier memes and other insane tidbits I haven’t had time to share yet.

Didn’t this guy promise to stop drinking once he became head of the biggest military on the planet?

SHOCKER!

Are you kidding me?!? This jackass is gonna blow up my beautiful planet.

I want in.

3. Join God's Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist podcast alive—it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

"I need a laugh or I will go crazy. Plus, I support media not owned by any corporation. God is great." - Gina

"Heather Cox Richardson quoted you the other day, so I know God is for real! Yay, God! " - Caiside

"How are you able to make me laugh and inform me at the same time, with every post and podcast? I finally admitted I need to give you money because I read everything you post." — Nancy M

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 9 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off—but only until midnight tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God