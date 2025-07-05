Letters from God

Letters from God

Denise Palesch
Jul 5, 2025Edited

Sipping coffee in the little summer house in the northern woods of Wisconsin.

It’s quiet. It’s cool. The grass is emerald green.

Rain is pouring straight down.

A couple of rabbits ignore the rain, while they nibble the clover.

In spite of the rain, some fool bird is still singing, because it didn’t get the memo not to.

Christie sebo
Jul 5, 2025

Thank you for the great advice God. It's not often our deities just reach right out and tell us that we deserve peace of mind and hope in our hearts. Does a body good. XOXO

