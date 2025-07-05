Dear Humans,

Yesterday was the 4th of July. So how did the Mad King Donold celebrate it?

He signed a bill that rips healthcare away from 17 million people to hand tax cuts to billionaires. He tripled the size of ICE, ensuring that masked government agents can now steal millions off the streets and put them in concentration camps. Absolute misery.

Oh also, he announced that The White House will host a UFC fight. Batshit insanity.

Why does he do these things?

Because he’s a miserable prick. And he wants you to be miserable too. Misery loves company when you’re a mad king.

He’s been a miserable little prick since childhood.

And that’s because his parents were both miserable pricks too. The rotten apple doesn’t fall far from the rotten tree.

Thou shalt NEVER google pictures of either one of Donald Trump’s parents.

They look like demonic nightmares.

Consider thyself forewarned.

And now? Just look what Donold did to Lady Liberty.

Seen on a new mural in France, she’s sobbing.

Sobbing!!

Great job, Donold, ‘ya miserable prick.

He wants all of us to feel like he does. Totally hopeless, joyless, and dead inside.

But we’re not gonna let him, are we? We are going to fight back.

Today, God wants you to do one thing to spoil yourself.

You deserve it. Especially after surviving this moron’s dictatorship for lo these many months.

If this gave you a laugh, some clarity, or a little hope, treat yourself today.

Take a hot bath and wrap a hot towel around your head. Take a break.

Personally? I’m going to take a nice long nap and dream of a world that doesn’t so closely resemble Hell.

Love,

God

