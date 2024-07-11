Letters from God

Letters from God

95 Comments

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
Jul 11, 2024

We need to lock Trump and all his MAGAt voters up to save our sacred democracy from Christofascism!

Reply
Share
Julie Lewis's avatar
Julie Lewis
Jul 11, 2024

Obviously Hannibal Lector will be his VP. Eventually Trump will have him roasted (well done) and served with fava beans because Hannibal once forgot to genuflect when Trump entered the room.

Trump may have been willing to set that aside with a warning and 40 lashes, but this was AFTER Lector sat down before Trump did at a lunch.

Reply
Share
5 replies
93 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture