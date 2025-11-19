Dear Humans,

Lo, Mike Johnson looked absolutely rattled following the quick passing of the Epstein files through the Senate yesterday. Verily, his anguished face-journey thoroughly delighted the LORD thy God.

He said he “talked to Trump” and they both have “concerns.”

Of course they do. He’s all over he files!!! Trump was so mad he probably bit through a gold fork and lost a crown. 👑

WATCH Mike Johnson’s panicked face-journey following the Senate vote to release the Epstein Files:

HAHAHA! Oh how God laughed at his different sad faces. Pause the video at any point and you will find another hilarious expression.

Watching evil men squirm gives Me life.

Meanwhile, most people still expect that nothing will come of all this.

They know that President Criminal can’t be trusted and will do whatever it takes to delay, distract and deny the Epstein Files.

Trump’s tactics:

Senate adds amendments to neuter the House bill DOJ ‘active investigation’ loophole Redact all Republicans and leave only Democrats

The first tactic got destroyed instantly.

Thankfully, everyone’s calling out the scam before it happens.

Thomas Massie said they’re part of the coverup and predicts their efforts will ‘go poorly.’

Epstein’s own brother says Republican names are being scrubbed.

Jasmine Crockett said Trump’s sudden transparency act is “full of shit.”

God is not worried about Donald’s plots and schemes. For the truth marches on! All of their pathetic, obvious attempts to stall thus far have failed.

This is the sound of villains realizing they’re not as slick as they thought. Mike Johnson’s tears are so salty and delicious!

Just think of it. All this year, most people thought the Epstein Files Transparency Act would never pass through the House, much less the Senate.

Well, it just passed through both in one day. The only constant in life is change. Things move fast sometimes.

The Republicans all abandoned the pedophile ship at the last second. Look at the dates on these two posts, they are only FOUR DAYS APART.

They didn’t get the amendments they wanted. They didn’t slow the bill down.

They didn’t get the pedo protections they were banking on.

The people pushed, Congress jumped, and now Mike Johnson is flop-sweating like he just saw Epstein’s Ghost haunting Donald’s terrifying neck folds.

Justice is coming for these monsters. WE are coming for them. Don’t stop believing!

Love,

God

