Letters from God

Letters from God

93 Comments

User's avatar
Leslie Goodman-Malamuth's avatar
Leslie Goodman-Malamuth
Nov 19Edited

Concerns, concepts of a plan, things just happen, not gonna show my cards, won’t live to pardon turkeys Jamal and Virginia. Oliver Twister just says more. No please, never sir, no “May I,” never shuts up. Every accusation is a confession: He’s the “Quiet, Piggy.”

Reply
Share
10 replies
Susan Wells's avatar
Susan Wells
Nov 19

DJT's "I-wanna-be-king-crown" is starting to tarnish and, hopefully, that is the crown he is going to lose bigly! Thanks to God's vengeful sister: Karma!

"Trump was so mad he probably bit through a gold fork and lost a crown. 👑"

Reply
Share
1 reply
91 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture