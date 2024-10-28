Get 35% off for 1 year

We here at Letters from God love seeing humans stand up to bullshit you’re witnessing on Earth, so consider us THRILLED by the number of people who’ve canceled their Washington Post subscriptions after owner Jeff Bezos decided that the paper would no longer be endorsing Presidential candidates, and just days before an extremely consequential Presidential Election.

NPR reported on Monday that more than 200,000 humans had already canceled their subscriptions, with the steady stream of exits continuing into the afternoon.

It means that roughly 8% of the WaPo’s subscriber base had canceled since they announced they would not be endorsing a candidate on Friday (We shared our outrage at that time). That’s a STUNNING blowback for one of America’s largest newspapers.

People within the paper have been outraged too, leading to two columnists and two writers resigning. Further, the two most popular articles on the site as of Monday afternoon were their own coverage of reader and staff outrage. AWKWARD!

The decision to not endorse a candidate - even though an endorsement of Kamala Harris had already been drafted - apparently came down from owner and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

And why is he refusing? Theories abound, but one that really stands out is that he’s hedging his bets should Trump win the election. Bezos has government contracts for his space company Blue Origin, so he doesn’t want to risk losing those.

Bezos has remained silent on the ordeal. COWARD!

It’s important for subscribers to voice their disappointment in this decision by canceling. While we don’t want to see any journalists lose their jobs, it’s critical to rise up against any bullshit that you see, and let the top brass face your wrath. Otherwise, how will you affect change?

Remember too that The Washington Post has been very critical of Trump since, well, forever, and now — at the moment of Truth - they’ve decided to stay quiet on recommending to readers which way to vote.

HOW can you be so critical of Trump and then not tell people not to vote for him!?!? CAN I GET AN AMEN UP IN HERE?

Humans, I am so inspired by your collective action that I too have joined the flock of Beings canceling their Washington Post subscriptions.

With enough pushback, Bezos will hopefully see his mistake. For now, 200k cancelations is a nasty bruise for him.

Over the next 8 days God and Jesus will be working hard to fight back against Donold’s lies and elect Kamala Harris. We are not the church. We are not corporate media. We are not owned by billionaires. We are working around the clock to fight the forces of religious extremism, bigotry, and fascism.

