Welcome back to Thunderdome. What began as a messy Christmas breakup between Elon Musk and MAGA has now escalated into an all-out MAGA civil war between the tech right and the groyper right. Settle in, grab some more popcorn and, after everything we’ve endured this year, just enjoy how wonderful it is to watch the worst people in the world destroy each other.

1. Elon Musk Goes Scorched Earth

Since yesterday, Elon Musk has continued to respond to MAGA’s outrage over his H1-B visa stance with righteous fury.

"Take a big step back and FUCK YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend." - Richest man on Earth reminds his peasants that he’s rich

From this we can surmise that Elon Musk sees himself as the Tom Cruise ‘Lex Grossman’ character from the 2008 film Tropic Thunder.

He went on to respond to the contemptible right-wing creator of ‘Dilbert’ Scott Adams by calling MAGA “contemptible fools.” Pot, meet kettle.

If that wasn’t enough, Musk shared a meme mocking MAGA factions, using a contemptible slur I will not repeat.

Eye-opening? Let’s hope so. Long term, it would be very good if someone with this much wealth and power were properly motivated to use it to fight this movement of extremely vile, xenophobic, racist bastards.

2. Trump’s Allies Attack Musk

Possibly as a sign that Trump is beginning to push back against Elon, some of his top allies went on the attack. Failed Attorney General nominee and rapist Matt Gaetz accused Musk of pandering to “tech bros” and failing to uphold MAGA’s anti-immigration gospel.

Recent inmate and decomposing corpse Steve Bannon called Musk a “toddler” and joked that Child Protective Services should intervene.

This isn’t just a slapfight on X—it’s the MAGA establishment vs. the man who once tried to become their hero.

3. MAGA’s Meltdown

Enjoy the schadenfreude! Lo, for they never thought the leopards would eat THEIR face.

Reading their pain, all I can say is…

4. What Happens Next?

This fight isn’t ending anytime soon. Personally, I hope they keep fighting forever. God will be right here laughing at them.

