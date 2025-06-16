Dear Humans,

Thanks to the efforts of Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota police, the MAGA terrorist has been caught and arrested.

But the MAGA liars who enable this kind of terrorism are still on the loose. God is disgusted by their reactions to it. They’re somehow blaming Tim Walz.

But why am I surprised?

Fascists never admit they’re the bad guys.

1. Thou Shalt Not Murder.

They caught him.

Vance Boelter, the psychopath who dressed like a cop, rang the doorbells of Democratic lawmakers, and opened fire, is in custody.

He murdered Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband in their home. He shot Sen. John Hoffman and his wife multiple times in theirs.

Their daughter only survived because her mother heroically shielded her with her own body.

Boelter is in numerous videos online spouting his anti-abortion and anti-gay extreme Christian Nationalist views. His roommate says he is a huge Trump supporter.

This is a MAGA terrorist. And thankfully he has been caught.

But while police searched for him, the MAGA cult was already doing damage control.

And they did it on Father’s Day.

Donald Trump didn’t call Tim Walz on Sunday.

Instead he went on TV and attacked him, and insinuated that this murder of his friends and colleagues by a violent MAGA psychopath was somehow Walz’s fault.

Mike Lee, a United States senator and a Mormon, amplified the lies blaming the left. He even made a joke about this atrocity.

Elon Musk blamed “the violent left” and Rob Schneider called Democrats “a terrorist organization.”

And in the next sentence he called for Republicans to be armed at all times.

2. Thou Shalt Not Lie.

Lies from the pit of HELL.

They will tell any lie to cover their asses.

They will mock and blame any victim to avoid accountability for the evil they have done.

They will sacrifice any truth to protect the cult that owns their souls.

These people should be banished from all political and social life forever.

They are monsters.

And monsters do not get to decide what the future looks like.

They want us all afraid.

They want us all confused.

But we do not negotiate with terrorists.

And we do not stand idly by while evil lies of this magnitude are spreading through the populace.

Decency and basic morality must be restored.

Thou shalt not murder.

Thou shalt not lie.

Thou shalt use truth and trust to defeat the lies of these fascist terrorists.

