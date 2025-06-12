Dear Humans,

Lo, witness fools boycott their own kingdom. A Walmart heiress paid for a “No Kings” full-page ad in the New York Times and MAGA instantly vowed to never shop at Walmart again. Ya know, where they buy all their stuff.

1. MAGA Wants Kings

Christy Walton, a billionaire who married into the Walmart fortune, bought a full-page newspaper ad urging Americans to “Mobilize” on June 14.

The message? “No Kings.” Who could get angry at that, right? Here’s the full ad:

2. MAGA Melt Down #9752

In the first place, Christy doesn’t work at Walmart. She has no power over it. She’s not the CEO, she’s not on the board, and Walmart itself has vigorously stressed that she’s not involved in any way with Walmart.

She just married the son of the owner, he died, and now she has $20 billion to spend how she sees fit.

But because none of these mouth-drooling MAGA morons read past the headlines, or even know how to read, MAGA thinks she controls Walmart.

And so now they’re boycotting the store where they get all of their food, clothing and medicine.

Kari Lake asked her followers if they still shop at Walmart, as if that’s not the most obvious “yes” in human history.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna claimed the ad was retaliation for Trump’s new China tariffs.

Yes, about those China tariffs, Trump announced he had “won” a new deal with China this week, by announcing that American consumers pay 55% tariffs and China pays only 10%.

He said this as if it was a good thing…and they fell for it again.

Taco just raised taxes on working-class Americans so he can funnel more money to billionaire tax cuts. And MAGA cheered.

These morons think this is a good deal, because they still don’t understand that tariffs are a tax the consumer pays.

3. The One Thing MAGA Doesn’t Want You To Do

For all their talk of strength and loyalty, MAGA collapses the second a woman opens her mouth.

Christy Walton didn’t say anything about Trump. She just said “No Kings.” Bless you, Christy!

If that made MAGA feel personally attacked, it’s because they are anti-democratic monarchists. They should move to Qatar.

Trump mocked Greta Thunberg this week, calling her an “angry young woman.” Her response was perfect:

“Well, I think the world needs a lot more angry women, to be honest.”

I couldn’t agree more. We all need to be as loud as possible! Bless you, Greta!

The last thing MAGA wants is for all of us to channel our anger into speaking loudly.

God feels must applaud what Gavin Newsom and his team are doing to fight back on social media.

Using comebacks and memes to just straight up murder muffukahs with words and ideas.

Pay attention, Dems! This is how it’s done.

Before you go, I need to say something important.

This part isn’t a joke. It’s about survival.

4. They Want to Silence Me

Freedom scares them.

They don’t want a free country.

They want a kingdom, with one bloated orange taco on the throne, and no one allowed to speak against him.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a billionaire Walmart heiress, or Greta Thunberg, or even God. They want us all silenced.

Oh, they never stop trying to ban Me. Reports. Social media jail. Every time I say something true, they throttle it. They also send death threats. Meanwhile, fascists lie all day with no consequences. They get pardoned. They even become president.

They want God gone because what we do here works.

