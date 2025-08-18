Dear Humans,

God is thrilled with how our rebellious movement is going. Thank you to our subscribers! Please subscribe now if you can.

Lo, it all began with a painting of Angel Hulk Hogan (a ridiculous notion) laying hands on Newsom. Newsom’s press office tweeted it out with a casual “so nice!” and just like that, MAGA world was trolled into oblivion.

Suddenly, parody art that looked suspiciously like their own “Trump as Jesus” memes was being called blasphemy of the highest order.

While conservatives cried from finally getting a taste of their own medicine, the Newsom press office did not retreat.

Nay, they replied, “oops our bad, sorry. meant to post this,” and dropped the picture Donald posted a few months ago of himself in full papal garb.

Using their idolatry against them is the kind of trolling we need right now. Verily, this is the criminal that sells golden Bibles, calls himself “the chosen one,” all while aggressively being the literal antichrist.

Lo, if that is not blasphemy, what is?

Tomi Lahren ranted that Newsom’s “team of beta males who sit down to pee” thought they were trolling Trump.

Imagine being so rattled by a picture of Gavin in sunglasses and an open collar that you start writing bathroom essays about California boys. Forsooth, their meltdowns are so revealing.

Then came Fox News, clutching pearls and shrieking that Newsom’s all-caps posts were “childish.”

These are the same people who treat Trump’s daily caps-lock meltdowns about sharks, windmills, and invisible crowds like the Sermon on the Mount. But the moment someone mirrors the style, suddenly it’s a national crisis. See how that works?

So Newsom’s press office smote them with a post in flawless Trump cadence: “BIRD-BRAIN TREY GALLAGHER … MANY ARE SAYING … TOTAL SNOOZE FEST! SAD!!!”

How dare they complain?

Demented Donald has sounded like this every single day for a decade.

SMITE!

Thou shalt not complain that Gavin Newsom’s imitation insane posts are ‘childish’ when you’ve never had any criticism for Donald’s actual insane posts.

For fuck’s sake, MAGA….pull thy heads from thy buttocks.

Share

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donald Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist network alive - it’s a stand for rebellion, survival, and the freedom to call out his fascist censorship.

What our readers are saying:

"As a lifelong atheist, I'm grateful to God for being smarter, funnier, and more irreverent than I could have hoped!" — Ellen

"I'm a Buddhist, but you're a pretty awesome God, so what the hell. Sign me up, O Lord, and lead us unto the Promised Land." - PlasticFish

"Fuck trump and his tiny p p to hell. Please." — Cynthia

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 15 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

The truth still lives here. The fire still burns. And we are not alone.

Love,

God