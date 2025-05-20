Dear Humans,

This week, Republican demons in Congress are determined to destroy Medicaid in the middle of the night. They’re hoping no one notices…but it’s not working. Even Trump voters are pissed…obviously! They’re losing their healthcare. Get in, human! The leopards are feasting on faces again.

1. The Big, Bloodthirsty Bill

This week, House Republicans passed a 1,100-page gospel of cruelty under cover of darkness.

This is Donald’s “big, beautiful bill.” It’s going to lead to many people dying. There’s a reason they’re only voting on this at 1 AM.

The devil is literally in the details:

$2 trillion in cuts to Medicaid

A new mandate that childless adults aged 19–64 must work at least 80 hours per month to keep Medicaid

Up to 10 million people expected to lose coverage

Shortened enrollment windows for Obamacare

Cuts to SNAP (food stamps), forcing states to shoulder more costs

An increase to the SALT deduction cap, benefiting wealthier taxpayers

$3.7 trillion in tax cuts, primarily for the rich

No new taxes on billionaires

$150 billion in new defense spending

Billions more for deportations, detention centers, and Trump’s border wall

No new funding for the poor, sick, elderly, or disabled

2. Medicaid Meltdown

“I voted for Trump and now regret it!!!”

Mary Haglan worked three jobs. She's disabled. Now her Medicaid is being slashed unless she works 80 hours a month. She can’t even walk down a hill.

We did everything we could to warn these dummies back in October.

They just didn’t listen. They were too busy being racist.

“PROMISES MADE - PROMISES BROKEN!!”

For the next piece of evidence before the court, God presents to you A Trump voter in full caps, weeping that seniors are being thrown out like garbage.

I thought they were proud of being garbage? Remember that from the campaign? God remembers.

Lo, the wheel of karma turns ever so swiftly. Just a few short months ago, all these people cared about was “owning the libs.” But in the end, fascism came for them as well, as it hath always done, throughout all recorded history.

“We’re being taxed on Social Security?”

An Army vet declared he’s gritting his teeth like he once did before an enemy. Verily, I say unto him; thou voted for thine own enemy. Or to say it so he can understand Me; you brought this on yourself, because you’re dumb as fuck.

“You threw granny in the wheelchair over the cliff. Say bye bye to the midterms. We are old but not stupid.”

CORRECTION: You are old AND stupid. You brought this on yourselves, through stupidity. And racism. Which is just a more contagious form of stupidity, when you get down to it.



3. God’s Final Word

They cheered while cutting your healthcare. They laughed while taking your food. They handed billions to the rich and told the sick to get a job.

They assumed the cruelty would only fall on others. Immigrants. Liberals. Strangers.

Certainly not Trump’s own supporters! They only get $5 million if they storm the capitol and get killed. They lose everything if they stay alive or get older.

I have no faith that these people will actually vote differently in the midterms.

I sincerely hope I’m wrong.

But I won’t count on it.

What I will count on is us.

The ones who never bought the lie.

The ones who see clearly.

The ones who still give a damn.

We will not go quietly.

We will not forget.

We will fight like hell. And we will win.

