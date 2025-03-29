Dear Humans,

BEHOLD! ‘Tis the season of finding out! MAGA trolls are finally feeling the pain of tariffs. Prepare thyself for the schadenfreude motherlode.

1. “I voted for Trump because it would be funny to see liberals growl like dogs”

“I wanted affordable groceries… but the tariffs are going to make everything worse and my life savings will be gone.”

They wanted to see liberals growl like dogs?

HA! Instead, their STOMACHS shall growl like dogs! Take that!

Verily, that is God’s smite upon them for giddily supporting the antichrist. And there are a plethora more smites where that came from!

Even Canada’s trying to help them understand. The billboards are seeping through the Fox fog of stupidity.

2. MAGA man sad his SUV now costs $12,500 more

“A $50,000 SUV will now cost me $12,500 more. Maybe Trump can send me a check for the difference. Ha, ha.”

God agrees.

He knows DAMN WELL that Donold will never send him a check for the difference. This guy is one bad day away from a nervous breakdown.

Wait till he sees one of Canada’s new billboards. Drive safe! In an accident those SUVS are known to flip.

Imagine being such a dimwit that a foreign government has to spend millions of dollars to educate you.

3. Donold doesn’t understand what tariffs are

“Trump warned U.S. automakers not to raise prices in response to tariffs.” – Wall Street Journal

Does Donold know what a tariff is? Of course not. It’s not going how he imagined, so he’s threatening car companies, threatening other countries, and threatening to blow out his Depends from sheer terror.

God looked upon all this and saw that it was good.

4. A New Hope

Good people everywhere like us are finding their voices, standing up tall and learning how to fight back. It’s the huge crowds showing up for the anti-oligarchy tour. It’s Canada’s billboards in Georgia. It’s protests in Greenland. It’s you, spreading truth like wildfire across social media. It’s people making art and jokes and posting them however they can.

God bless you all!

5. Join God’s Rebellion

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God