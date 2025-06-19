Letters from God

Letters from God

Christie sebo
Jun 19, 2025

The last sentence I ever want to hear again is, I voted for Trump but. Anything after the but means nothing to me. If it suits you, say nothing and get in the fight with the rest of us normal people. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

PhunnyPhillyGirl
Jun 19, 2025

Dear God,

And lo, the followers of the Orange Monster were sent into the Holy Land. Sucks to be them.

To be continued...

Love,

me

