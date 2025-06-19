Dear Humans,

Lo, the cult is cracking.

They’re calling Fox News propaganda. They’re attacking each other. Kristi Noem hung out with RFK Jr. at a biohazard lab and wound up in the hospital. After calling Donold a pedo on main, Elon’s latest spaceship exploded like the Death Star.

MAGA is tearing itself apart…and I’m loving every minute of it.

1. MAGA’s Holy War Turns into a Bar Fight

Stop Me if you’ve heard this one: Tucker, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz walk into a bar and start fighting each other…and then they all get thrown out for being Nazis.

Let God be clear. These are awful people.

But they’re fighting. So that’s fun.

Tucker Carlson said Donold is “complicit in an act of war” and accused Fox News of blasting propaganda to rile up old people for World War III. Donold has been feuding with him all week.

Then came Ted Cruz, who went on Tucker’s show and didn’t know anything about Iran’s population or demographics.

He’s been a Senator for 12 years, has talked endlessly about bombing Iran, and doesn’t know a damn thing about the place.

It’s long past time for reporters to ask Republican politicians extremely basic questions, so they can prove what lightweight morons they are. Questions like, “Is the Earth round? What color is the sky? And is the Moon bigger than an elephant?”

Even MTG turned on Fox and the New York Post, calling them propaganda. God couldn’t agree more. It’s time for Congress to shut them down! I know it won’t happen, but a God can dream.

2. MAGA Youth Say Hell No to War

After Trump backed Israel’s airstrikes on Iran, his base flipped out. TikTok lit up with comments like:

“We ain’t dying for Israel,” “No new wars under Trump,” and “Can Trump please shut up and stop doing things.”

These are Trump voters.

The MAGA youth might get sent to Iran because Joe Rogan got them all worked up over 10 trans athletes across 50 states.

The same crowd that spent years calling everyone else “NPCs” is suddenly panicking at the idea of being cannon fodder in Iran.

3. Don’t You Dare

It’s good that some MAGA voters are voting afraid of starting World War III. But let’s not pretend they didn’t help put this maniac back in power. They fought for him. They mocked everyone who warned this would happen. Now they’re surprised the guy who said he’d be a dictator is acting like one?

God has one more note for the “End Times” cheerleaders like Mike Fuckabee, who openly say war will bring the rapture. They are not followers of the teachings of Jesus. They are GENOCIDAL MONSTERS.

There is no justification for this war. Not one.

THOU SHALT NOT START WORLD WAR 3.

4. They Want To Silence God

We showed our power last weekend. But Trump will not go quietly. He’s more furious than ever at suffering this utter humiliation.

Every time I say the truth, the “free speech warriors” lose their minds.

They report my content. They get posts taken down. That’s why this newsletter is so important.

They want God gone because what we do here works. We’re climbing to the top of the charts fast and not looking back.

What we’ve built here is something they can’t control and that scares them.

While the fascists get billionaire funding, PR teams, and press credentials at the White House, we’ve built this newsletter and this audience purely off heart and our absolute refusal to shut up and go away.

If you believe in this mission, please help us grow it. Please spread the word about Letters from God. Tell someone you trust. We have to keep growing to push back stronger.

And if you haven’t subscribed yet, now’s the time. Your support keeps the newsletters, live shows and guests rolling, and the truth screaming louder than those monsters.

"You have guts, brains and are serving the people. Thank you." - Joyce "Letters from God is one of the first places I check daily. It's time that I become an Angel!” - Mary

This isn’t just a newsletter. It’s a sanctuary. A weapon. A lifeline.

Thank you for standing with us.

Love,

God

Get 20% off as a thanks for reading:

Get 20% off for 1 year

Or if you are able and would prefer to support our cause at full price, you can do so right here:

It also makes an excellent gift for a friend or family member:

Give a gift subscription