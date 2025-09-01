Letters from God

Letters from God

Sarah3000
Sep 1

This is exactly what so many people warned us about. I had this discussion about RFK Jr 4 months ago with MAGA coworkers. I told them he was already responsible for the deaths of 80 children in Somoa because he convinced parents not to vaccinate them. Of course they didn't believe me. And he we are. Congress pulled the trigger on the death sentence for all of us by confirming this idiot. We're going back to medieval times with all the quacks running the HHS.

JWinfield
Sep 1

Eric's logic: see what Joe Biden made us do? All that competence made us put crazy ass people in charge. Thanks Joe Biden.

