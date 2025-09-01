Dear Humans,

Happy Labor Day! I hope you're getting some rest. Thank you for joining God for a short sermon.

Lo, the chickens of anti-vax madness have come home to roost, and one of Donald’s most loyal mouthpieces is now screaming at the clouds because his wife can’t get a COVID shot.

Erick Erickson, a three-time Trump voter and MAGA radio host, has long cheered on the same movement that elevated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. into power. Now his wife has Stage 4 lung cancer and needs the vaccine that RFK Jr. and his cult hate so much because they’re morons.

But guess what? She can’t get it anymore. CVS announced it’s halting vaccinations in 16 states because the Department of Health and Human Services has collapsed into chaos under RFK Jr.’s reign of madness.

But instead of blaming RFK Jr. or Trump, Erickson points his finger at…Joe Biden! The same Biden administration that no longer even exists. This lunatic could not be more in denial. It’s like his house is burning down and instead of blaming the arsonist he’s blaming the fire chief who retired last year.

RFK Jr. killed half a billion dollars in vaccine research. He replaced experts with anti-science quacks. Pharmacies can’t administer vaccines. Vulnerable people like Erickson’s wife are left defenseless.

Donald Trump’s regime put a conspiracy theorist in charge of the nation’s health, and the result is that millions of people are going to die. Those who once mocked vaccines now find themselves desperate for the science they tried to destroy. Who could have seen this coming? Oh, right. Everyone with a functional brain.

I take no joy in the suffering of Erickson’s wife. But I will point out the damn truth: if you spend years spreading lies for fascism, don’t be surprised when your loved ones start getting killed.

The cruelty was always the point. The chaos was always the plan. And now, the same scumbags who claimed Obama’s government would create ‘death panels’ are literally creating actual A.I. powered death panels.

Take heed, humans: fight for truth, defend science, and fight back against these evil bastards. For your lives, and the lives of those you love, depend upon it.

Love,

God

