Letters from God

Letters from God

79 Comments

User's avatar
John S. Way's avatar
John S. Way
Sep 8

Yep, even if we do find a way out and the orange dick with ears somehow bites it, we're still fairly well up crap creek because the markets we used to have a hand in no longer exist to us. If we get any piece of that soybean market it'll be a far smaller one than we had prior to Foolius Caesar.

Reply
Share
14 replies
Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
Sep 8

As much as I hate to see family owned businesses go under, I have no sympathy for those clowns. All MAGA seem to think that Trump was only going to go after "those people," not understanding that we are all "those people." FAFO indeed.

Reply
Share
5 replies
77 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture