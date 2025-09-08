Dear Humans,

Lo, the MAGA farmers who once cheered Trump’s tariffs now find themselves drowning in soybeans. Now they’re on video begging Donald “Pedophile Imbecile” Trump to bail them out. His presidency is only 8 months old.

1. You Reap What You Sow

Verily, this is the harvest of MAGA. You reap what you sow. Farm around and forever ye shall surely found out.

Nine percent of America’s soybean crop will go unsold this fall harvest season because China stopped buying. That market is gone. Thanks to Trump’s tariffs, Brazil scooped it up and signed long-term deals with China.

Even if Trump cut a deal tomorrow, China has no reason to crawl back to the American Midwest. The soybeans are rotting, the prices are tanking, and Donald’s “easy to win” trade war has bankrupted the very people who voted for him.

The farmer in the viral clip looks exhausted. “There is not a bushel sold to China right now,” he admits, like a man worried that there won’t be a Christmas this year. And yet, instead of blaming the arsonist antichrist who lit this fire, he begs for his mercy.

Remember when Trump shoveled billions in bailout money to “help” farmers after his first trade war? Most of that went straight to giant agribusinesses while family farms disappeared. The MAGA faithful called it patriotism back then. Now they’re back in line, demanding more government handouts while sneering at socialism for everyone else.

Oh well. If these MAGA farmers do go bankrupt, they can always join ICE. Their ads and commercials are being plastered everywhere now. This one was seen in San Diego:

