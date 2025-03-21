Dear Humans,

BEHOLD! The left-wing boycotts of companies like Tesla and Target are working! They’re working so well that these companies have lost hundreds of billions of dollars and lo, MAGA is big mad.

1. Target Loses $12.4 Billion From Boycott

Target killed its DEI program to appease MAGA, and what did they get in return? Nothing.

The right still hates them, and the left followed through with a real boycott. Now their stock is tanking, and Trump voters are furious that this tactic works both ways.

2. Tesla Is Spiraling and It’s Glorious

Good people all over the planet are refusing to buy Elon’s cars and selling their stock. They’re laughing at how quickly Tesla’s stock is falling.

Tim Walz even did a joke about it. Naturally, the vile and hypocritical House GOP feigned outrage:

Disgusting behavior? They would know! That’s the pot calling the kettle black! That’s the Republican calling anyone a pedophile!

This was them in 2023, when they were boycotting Target for being ‘woke’:

3. Elon Musk Is Sad AF

Verily, for a guy who thinks empathy is the decline of Western Civilization, Elone sure spends a lot of time crying and begging for some empathy.

Methinks he doth not enjoy free-market capitalism anymore!

Even the YouTube play bar knows the assignment and gave Elon the mustache he deserves. Bless you, YouTube “Play” button!

4. MAGA Is Crying

With zero evidence, MAGA is busy claiming the left working together in an organized way to burn Teslas. But funny thing, the first Tesla burned this year was by a Trump voter in January. As God recalls, he wanted to inspire men to be more manly. I guess it must have worked? Hey…God is just asking questions here.

The people who stormed the Capitol and filmed themselves shooting at cases of Bud Light are worried about law and order? YEAH RIGHT!

Cry harder, morons.

5. God's Final Word

Thou shalt not cry about boycotts after leading them for years, against every company in existence, because of ‘woke.’

These miserable, vomitous MAGA have been threatening the good people of the world for 9 long years.

But rejoice, my children—for the tides are turning. The boycotts are working. And lo, it is you who wieldeth the power now.

6. We’re Fighting Back And It’s Working

Every day, the empire cracks a little more—and we are not sitting on the sidelines. You’re watching Musk’s brand collapse. Target’s stock plummet.

People are fighting back everywhere.

Here’s how we fight:

Keep people engaged & informed —with truth, hope and laughter.

Rally thousands of voices to push back against fascism.

Build an independent platform where truth can’t be silenced.

And it’s working.

📈 LOOK AT THIS:

In just three months, we’ve grown from 73,000 to 120,000 subscribers. That’s 47,000 new wonderful people who refuse to stay silent. Every day, more fighters are joining this rebellion.

But here’s the thing—only a small percentage of readers actually support this work financially. If even a few more stepped up, we could expand our reach, expose more corruption, and push back harder against these fascist goons.

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 10 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off:

This isn’t just a newsletter anymore. It’s a movement. And it’s growing fast.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God

