Dear Humans,

Lo, the MAGA faithful are once again begging for mercy. This time it’s not food they’re begging for. It’s healthcare.

“ACA was my only choice for coverage. I thought the premium was just how it worked. No idea it was subsidized.”

No idea? You had no idea a racist fascist rapist sociopath criminal conman cult leader would screw you over? Well, he did. Again. You fell for it again.

1. The MAGA Health Plan: Just Die

Trump shut down the government to kill the ACA on behalf of the health insurance companies, it was their revenge for Luigi. In the process, he used the hunger of his own citizens as leverage.

“I voted for you expecting my life would get better. Instead it’s getting worse,” said one rube.

That’s what happens when you give your heart to a conman.

Trump is the kind of guy who will just stand there and watch with zero emotion as someone drops dead in front of him. We know this because it basically happened in the Oval Office last week.

2. Still No Plan After All These Years

The irony is biblical. They fought to kill Obamacare, then found out they were on Obamacare.

These are the same dumbasses who called it socialism, who cheered when he promised to tear it down. Now they’re praying at the altar of GoFundMe.

Meanwhile, President McCrazy Monkey-Shit-For-Brains is ranting online about tariffs and abusing air traffic controllers, too busy posting AI videos to care about them.

3. God’s Final Word

Dear MAGA, you laughed when he mocked the disabled. You laughed when he cut food for the hungry. You said empathy was weakness, and compassion was communism.

Now you’re the ones begging for help.

You thought he’d drain the swamp, but he drained your savings. You thought he’d save America, but he sold your health to the highest bidder.

He took your food. Now he’s taken your healthcare. Next he’ll take your home.

But remember, one day soon, Donald will die and come before God for judgment.

And on that day, God will give him the middle finger. 🖕

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God