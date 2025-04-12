Dear Humans,

Meet Jim Hartman, a North Carolina beekeeper who voted for Donald Trump three times. Both DOGE and Trump’s tariffs are destroying Jim’s business and for some reason, the fool is surprised.

“I never thought I was going to lose this much money this fast.” - Moron who ignored every warning like a moth to a flaming red hat.

Get 25% off for 1 year

1. DOGE Cost Him $150,000 Overnight

Jim runs Secret Garden Bees. A third of his business relied on a federal honey program that sold to food banks and schools. That’s right, yet another “small-government” Republican quietly cashing in on government welfare.

Thanks to Elon Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency,” the USDA abruptly killed the program.

“For me, you know, it’s going to cost me around $150,000 a year, roughly 50 percent of my revenue. That’s a massive hit.” - said the man who voted for this because he liked all the bigotry.

2. “Stuff like this is pushing me left.”

And the other part of the hit? Trump’s tariffs.

Jim buys his bottles from Taiwan and corks from Portugal.

“We just bought our year’s supply... that would have been another $50,000 or $60,000 out of my pocket.”

This is a small business. That’s not a sting. That’s a full-blown colony collapse.

Yet even after losing half his income, Jim told CNN:

“I don’t blame Trump personally... it’s the people he’s appointed and the way they’re going about things.”

He doesn’t blame Trump personally?! Pure insanity. These people are Morons with a capital M.

That said, in a separate interview with The Wall Street Journal, Jim said:

“Stuff like this is pushing me left.”

Pushing you left? Does Donold have to personally burn your farm down and shit on the ashes? What would it take to get you all the way left? FFS, Jim.

3. God’s Final Word

This week God sadly lost a paid subscriber for focusing on hysterically ironic stories just like this one. They said:

Neither am I, generally. I do make exceptions for people who voted for Trump, obviously. Clutch thy pearls if thou must, but God has always had an excellent sense of humor.

Lo, I say unto you: do not pity guys like Jim. He was just fine with supporting a convicted felon-rapist-racist-fascist lunatic to “own the libs.” He’s fine with mass deportations. He’s fine with all of it. But now that Trump is hurting him, suddenly he’s upset.

Excuse me, but God finds that hilarious.

4. Join The Rebellion

In just three months, we’ve grown from 73,000 to 133,000 subscribers. That’s 60,000 new wonderful angels who refuse to stay silent. Every day, more people are joining this rebellion.

Tesla owner pimps their ride.

But here’s the thing—only a small percentage of readers actually support this work financially. If even a few more stepped up, we could expand our reach, expose more corruption, and push back harder against these fascist goons.

"We the people are pissed and God's words are what we need, and have always needed, in these dire times. We must stand together, or hang separately." - Dave

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. This isn’t just a newsletter anymore. It’s a movement. And it’s growing fast. Join God’s rebellion today:

Get 25% off for 1 year

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God