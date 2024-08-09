Ok grandpa let’s get you back to bed.

Dear Humans,

Looking as though he’s been screaming into his MyPillow and weeping into his Trumpy Bear for the last 18 days, demented Donold panicked his way through another press conference yesterday at that Haunted Roach Motel of his down in Florida.

Here are some of the lowlights:

Reporter: How is Kamala Harris recently deciding to be Black? Trump: You have to ask her because she said it I didn't say it.. I think it’s very disrespectful to both whether it’s Indian or Black

And lo, the gold medal for not understanding what it means to be biracial goes once again to the deranged old racist from the United States.

Trump: It's possible that I won't do as well with Black women. White males way up. White males have gone through the roof. White males way up.

It’s…possible? It’s beyond possible, it’s probable, some might say definite.

Trump: She picked a radical left man that is, he has positions that are not even possible to believe that they exist. He is going for things that nobody has even heard of. Heavy into the transgender world. Heavy into lots of different worlds.

Positions like feeding children at school? While that may not be possible for you to believe, Donold, it doth exist. Not everyone is as evil as you and your father.

Reporter: You have not had a public campaign event for nearly a week… Why haven’t you been campaigning? Trump: What a stupid question. Because I'm leading by a lot and I'm letting their convention go through. I’m campaigning a lot. I’m doing tremendous amounts…

"Tremendous amounts"? The only thing thou art doing in tremendous amounts is tweeting thy delusions and consuming fried chicken.

For the record, Donold is not “leading by a lot,” he is losing. And… he’s “letting their convention go through”? WHAT? That’s the most pathetic excuse for a lie I have ever heard him utter. Why is he saying this again?

BECAUSE HE EARNESTLY HOPES JOE BIDEN WILL COME BACK.

Thou may as well pray for a second term, Donold, for that’s as likely as the sun rising in the west.

Remember, he posted this just three days ago:

What are the chances that Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST President in the history of the U.S., whose Presidency was Unconstitutionally STOLEN from him by Kamabla, Barrack HUSSEIN Obama, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Shifty Adam Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and others on the Lunatic Left, CRASHES the Democrat National Convention and tries to take back the Nomination, beginning with challenging me to another DEBATE. He feels that he made a historically tragic mistake by handing over the U.S. Presidency, a COUP, to the people in the World he most hates, and he wants it back, NOW!!! - Donold Trump, TruthSocial

Donold cannot come to the phone right now. Donold is in the midst of a complete psychotic break. Losing to a Black woman is inconceivable to a syphilitic old racist like him.

Trump: In history, for any country, nobody has had crowds like I’ve had, and you know that.

Aye, Donold, thy crowds art vast… if thou counteth the paid actors, Russian spies, and multitudes who just came to gawk at the train wreck that is thy soul.

Trump: If you look at Martin Luther King when he did his speech and you look at ours, same real estate. Same everything… you look at the picture of his crowd versus my crowd, we had more people.

He is once again obsessed about his puny penis crowd size, It’s what he does when he’s panicking.

“Nobody was killed on January 6.”

Yet another throwaway lie that the media will never focus on. Donold claims no one was killed on January 6? What about Officer Brian Sicknick? Or Ashli Babbit for that matter? Doesn’t his cult celebrate her life and death all the time? How is that possible… if she didn’t die?

CAN’T WAIT TO DEBATE

It’s fun to watch him flail and fail. It’s as if we’re all watching him drown, but no one will lend a hand. He can wipe off that grin, we know where he’s been. It’s all been a pack of lies.

But the good news? The good news is that Donold agreed to debate Kamala on September 10 on NBC. This is a huge capitulation on his part. In his first negotiation with Kamala, he lost.

KAMALA: I'm glad that he finally agreed to a debate. I'm looking forward to it and I hope he shows up.

HAHAHA! I hope he shows up, classic.

So one month from now we will all get to watch Kamala Harris absolutely dismantle a 78-year-old convicted felon in front of 60 million viewers. It’s going to be wonderful. The Lord, for one, cannot wait.

And lo, when the day of reckoning doth arrive, let it be known that I, God, shall have my popcorn ready. For verily, there is no greater spectacle than the fall of a false prophet who thought himself “the chosen one.”

