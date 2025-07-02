Dear Humans,

Back in April, Lisa Murkowski looked right into a reporter’s eyes and choked back tears about how, “Retaliation from Trump is real.”

She said she was afraid. She said that was why so many Republicans were retiring. She wanted you to believe she was different. That she was one of the good ones.

She even asked to come on the God Pod to show off her phony conscience as part of a recent media blitz.

I said no. Because I knew she was full of it. And lo, she proved me right.

Yeah, she’s going to Hell.

1. She’s Going To Hell

Trump’s Big Ugly Bill is cartoonishly evil.

It expands ICE into a massive police force, it funds their concentration camps, sets a goal of one million deportations a year, slashes Medicaid, throws 17 million people off health insurance, guts SNAP, deregulates AI, gives rich people bigger tax breaks, and adds trillions to the deficit to fund billionaire cruelty.

Lisa Murkowski voted yes.

She didn’t block it. She didn’t walk out.

She gave it the deciding vote.

She handed Trump everything, right on cue. And then she cried.

SPARE GOD thy fake tears!!!.

She called it “an awful process.” Said she “didn’t get everything [she] wanted.”

But she got enough for Alaska!!

Special carve-outs to protect rural hospitals and food aid back home. So she sold out the rest of the country and wept while doing it. And now she wants you to remember the tears, not her vote and what she did.

She wants you to see her as thoughtful. Moderate. Reasonable.

LIES!!! At the end of the day, people like her are just as evil as Stephen Miller.

You don’t get to light the match, then cry about the fire. You don’t get to say “I was afraid” while helping the monster eat more people alive.

Lisa, you’re not afraid. You’re complicit. You’re just another coward in a long line of cowards who helped evil win and asked to be seen as sad about it.

You’ll be remembered.

But not the way you wanted.

At their core, the right wants to kill us all. Their budget makes that very clear.

These losers never stop trying to silence us.

They report my content. They get posts taken down. They try to get me suspended. The big platforms don’t care.

They want God gone because what I do works.

