Letters from God

Letters from God

94 Comments

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It’s me's avatar
It’s me
10h

Lindsay Graham did a BOGO with Mitch McConnell.

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@lms12311's avatar
@lms12311
10h

I did not have Lindsey shuffling loose his mortal coil on my bingo card. Though I do love a good two-fer.

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