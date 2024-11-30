Dearest Humans,

Even with the holiday, it was another long week. They seem hellbent on poisoning the minds (and bodies) of their own cult members. Maybe we should just let these babies have their bottle of raw milk and see what happens. Here are some of the best memes from this week.

Been thinking a lot lately about that episode of Parks and Rec where Leslie and Tom have to rebrand fluoride in the water as TDazzle in order to get the public to support it.

Let them eat cake? Nah son, now it’s let them drink raw milk. Keep fucking around and finding out! Oops, too late, ‘cuz now you’re dead.

Billionaires are using all of their resources to turn underpaid workers against each other, so that you never focus on them, the billionaires.

Love,

God