Dear Humans,

Lo, Kilmar Abrego García has been released and reunited with his family after months of wrongful deportation and cruelty. The fascists swore Kilmar would never set foot in the USA again. Yet here he is, hugging his children. The rebellion is winning.

1. Uganda?! Uganda Be Kidding Me

Within hours of Kilmar walking free, ICE tried to kill the joy by floating stories about deporting him to Uganda. It’s their oldest tactic — flood the air with fear so you forget the victory you just won.

But the truth remains that Kilmar is free and the fascists hate it.

This is their favorite fascist trick at times like this: flood the air with fear to smother and steal every spark of joy.

They want you to believe every victory is an illusion, all joy is sadness, every lie is truth, every truth is a lie, and that nothing will ever change.

They want you to see them as powerful and undefeatable, and not for what they truly are — weak, desperate and dying.

2. Remember What Already Happened

Less than six months ago Pam Bondi swore Kilmar would never set foot in this country again. Here’s video of that:

At one point, many people thought this innocent father had died. Bondi and Trump gloated that he would never come home. Yet now here he is, home with his children!

You may rightly ask yourself, why do the fascists care SO MUCH about stopping this innocent father from being with his family? And the answer is very simple. Because if they lose this battle, their mystique is shattered.

Their aura of fascist invincibility is broken.

And the proof is right before our eyes.

Now watch the video of Kilmar embracing his family! And listen to his special message for all us, which I have translated for you below the video:

“I want to thank all the people who followed my case, everyone who supported me with their prayers, their messages, their words of encouragement. I also want to thank all the communities that supported me, who raised their voices so that my case would be heard. Thank you to all the people who kept watch over me, who gave me strength to endure the most difficult moments. Today I am happy to be with my family again, with my children, with my wife, and that is thanks to the support of each one of you. From my heart, thank you very much, and may God bless you all.” - Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Share

Well said, Kilmar! Bless you all.

3. The Rebellion Strikes Back

This s why they panic. Target’s MAGA CEO just got fired. Kilmar is free. They are heckled and called ‘couch fucker’ in public, they’re roasted daily by Gavin Newsom’s press office, and Trump’s tiny pp is shown every week on South Park.

For my part, I am leading the charge daily in reminding the world of Trump’s ties to Epstein, roasting fascists, livestreaming, interviewing, and reminding the world what they want you to forget. One voice can spark a chorus.

Everywhere you look, good people are fighting back, all at once.

4. Join The Rebellion

We’ve built something real. Something that matters.

The truth still lives here. The fire still burns. And we are not alone.

Love,

God