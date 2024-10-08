Dear Humans,

We here in Heaven do delight when the humans of Earth perform the smiting for us. When that happens, we just get to sit back and have a joyous laugh about it. It reminds us that we’re raising y’all right!

Take for instance a new poll that just came out conducted by NBC News post-debate, revealing that Harris is leading Trump by 5 points nationally!

What’s more: Her approval rating has gone from 32% in July to 48% in September, and NBC News says that this is the largest favorability increase for any politician measured by NBC News since George Bush post-9/11.

We all know Trump is a devout worshipper of poll numbers, so surely these figures shall weigh heavily upon his fragile ego.

Because Kamala doesn’t settle on a single smite, she took things a bit further: When Third Party candidates are factored into the polling, her lead against Donold expands to 6 points. A grievous blow!

Another poll conducted by the New York Times and Sienna College discovered that voters find Kamala to be a greater break from the status quo than Donold is.

This is great news, because voters like to support people who will bring real change to their lives.

Despite all this good news, I love to see that the Harris team is remaining humble. “Still the underdog in this race,” Harris campaign member Brian Fallon tweeted:

Meanwhile, Harris is on a big interview circuit this week, appearing on shows like the wildly popular podcast Call Her Daddy, Howard Stern, The View, and Stephen Colbert.

She’s reaching viewers where they are, and we love to see this media blitz! Check out one moment from her live interview on The View:

Considering the bad polling, it’s no wonder that Trump has grown more erratic.

He was quick to deny a brand new report on Tuesday that revealed he has secretly spoken to Putin as many as 7 times since he left the White House in 2021.

The reporting, found in a forthcoming book from journalist Bob Woodward, also reveals that Trump sent Putin COVID tests at a time when they were very hard to come by.

Trump and Putin: Best friends forever! 🫶

Harris is still willing to debate Trump on CNN on October 23rd, but Trump has yet to accept the invitation (He knows he lost bad last time).

I for one hope that Trump and his team get desperate and decide to take on another debate in order to try and claw back some support, because we know Kamala would wallop him again.

To paraphrase Yours Truly in the Bible: Vote for Kamala, all you who are weary and burdened, and she will give you rest. (Matthew 11:28-30)

HERE IT IS, YOUR MOMENT OF HARRIS BLISS!

How are you feeling about the state of the election? Let us know in the comments!

And please like and share! 🙏

