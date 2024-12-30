Dear Human,

Jimmy Carter, a man of unwavering kindness, humility, and service, has passed away at the age of 100. A man who embodied everything a true leader should be, Carter now rests in Heaven—a place, let’s be honest, Donald Trump will never see.

1. Heaven’s Newest Hall of Famer

Carter’s arrival in Heaven was no surprise. The angels rolled out the red carpet, and Rosalynn was waiting for him with open arms. Carter spent his life building homes, brokering peace, and teaching Sunday school. He didn’t need wealth or golden towers to leave his mark. His faith was in his works, not in shouting his virtues from a pulpit.

2. Flags at Half-Staff—On Inauguration Day

As a procedural mark of respect, flags across the United States will fly at half-staff for 30 days to honor Carter’s passing. Those 30 days include Inauguration Day.

Think about that. On a day Trump has fantasized about, dreaming of the cheers and pomp and fascist military parade he craves, every flag in the country will be lowered to half-staff in solemnity. It’s a visual reminder that things are sad right now. This rebuke from the universe could not be better timed. Needless to say, but because he was a good person, Jimmy obviously did not like Donald Trump.

3. Donald’s Weak Attempt at ‘Respect’

Even Donald Trump had to acknowledge Carter’s passing, though his statement was about as heartfelt as a robot reading a grocery list. He managed to call Carter “dead” (classy, as always) and threw in a bit about how they “disagreed on many things.”

In another post, he also talked about how he was in “an exclusive club” with Jimmy Carter because they were both presidents. Trump can’t resist making everything about himself—even in moments that should call for humility. He cannot stand having to pay tribute to an actually good human being.

Jimmy Carter spent his life building homes for the homeless. Donald Trump spent his life making people homeless.

If anyone deserves to go to Heaven, it’s Jimmy Carter. And if anyone deserves to burn in Hell for all eternity, it’s Donald Trump.

4. Be Like Jimmy

Jimmy Carter showed us all that greatness isn’t about power or wealth—it’s about service. It’s about humility. It’s about leaving the world better than you found it.

While the flags fly at half-staff, let’s reflect on Carter’s legacy and what it means to live a life of true purpose. He set a wonderful example for how to live a good and virtuous life. Be like Jimmy.

5. Join The Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Every network and billionaire seems to be bending the knee to Donold Trump and his fascist ambitions. The man literally wants to take over the world—and he’s coming for all of us who dare to oppose him.

We are risking everything to stand against him and his goons. Your support isn’t just helping us keep this radical leftist network alive—it’s a stand for truth, resistance, and survival.

So if you’ve enjoyed today’s righteous reckoning, or if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. Upgrade your subscription today at 20% off before the sale ends tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Click here to claim your blessing and keep the smites coming.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God

PS - Make sure to follow God on Bluesky!