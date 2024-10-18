Letters from God

Letters from God

246 Comments

User's avatar
Carolyn S Whitsell's avatar
Carolyn S Whitsell
Oct 18, 2024

Dear God thanks for sharing. Jim kicked some FAT TRUMP nasty butt 😊🇺🇸💙

Reply
Share
5 replies by God and others
alice jena's avatar
alice jena
Oct 18, 2024

I watched the entire thing live. It was a disgrace that drumpf was allowed to speak hateful and foul language. I am not Catholic but felt so embarrassed especially when there were clergy and the Monsignor sitting there. I wish people had the fortitude to stand up and walk out and speak out loud that drumpf is not allowed to speak such hateful language. The Democrats sitting there were miserable and never laughed. There were some boos at the end. But the Monsignor was praying right after the evil drumpf spoke

Reply
Share
20 replies
244 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture