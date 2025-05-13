Dear Humans,

In accordance with Project 2025, Republican Senator Mike Lee, seen here at CPAC exaggerating his manhood, just introduced a bill that would make all porn a federal crime. Not revenge porn. Not deepfakes. All of it.

The bill is so broad it will ban sex scenes, nudes, drawings such as anime, and whatever else they decide is bad for you.

I would advise his supporters to go fuck themselves, but they might have some trouble with that now.

1. The Ultimate FAFO

This isn’t about morality. It’s about obsession.

These weirdos have always been obsessed with whether or not you’re masturbating.

Speaker Mike Johnson literally uses an app to monitor his own son…and he makes his son monitor his usage too.

2. Government So Small It’s in Your Pants

They love to say they want small government, but somehow it always ends up lodged between your thighs.

They’ll deregulate oil spills but regulate what you do in the shower.

They want to make America great by making sure you never masturbate.

Yes, their cult leader paid off a porn star, but now they’re going to criminalize porn.

The hypocrisy isn’t a glitch. It’s their kink.

3. This Is About Surveillance

To enforce this, they’ll need to monitor everything. Your phone. Your texts. Your files. Your browser history.

This bill gives the government an excuse to watch your every move, then prosecute you for being a normal human being.

Every time one of these guys introduces a bill like this, you can practically hear their hard drive spinning. This is classic projection. They can’t stop thinking about porn, so they’ve decided to make it your problem.

And we all know how this ends. The louder they scream about morality, the weirder the scandal that eventually leaks.

4. God’s Final Word

I created light. I created life. I created nipples. And now this sanctimonious little pervert wants to throw people in jail for enjoying what God gave them.

But fear not, for the people shall take this into their own hands.

Thou shalt not criminalize pleasure.

Thou shalt not spy on people for having a libido.

Thou shalt not let sexually repressed weirdos write laws.

5. Join the Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist network alive—it’s a stand for rebellion, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

But here’s the thing…only a very small percentage of readers actually support this work financially. If even a few more stepped up, we could push back even harder against these fascist psychopaths. We could expand our team. Widen the blast radius. We could take the fight into other realms.

What our readers are saying:

“Wickedly funny and politically, socially relevant. Glad to be amongst folks who share the same worldview.” — Annette

"Thanks for making the absorption of bad news not only tolerable, but enjoyable. Finally, God is on the right side of history!" - Christine

"I've always enjoyed your FB posts. This inauguration, I HAD to find something uplifting to do to spark a shot of hope through the darkness. This is it! Hallelujah!" — Nancy

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 12 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off—but only until midnight tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

Get 20% off for 1 year

If you are able and would prefer to support our mission at full price:

Subscribed

Give a gift subscription

We’ve built something real. Something that matters.

The truth still lives here. The fire still burns. And we are not alone.

Love,

God

👍 If you think Mike Lee should mind his own genitals, hit like

💬 Comment if you’re already a criminal under this bill

🔁 Share this if thou shalt not comply