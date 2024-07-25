Share

NEW HAVEN, CT - In a surprising turn of events, JD Vance’s college couch has broken its long silence to share its side of the story about its relationship with the now-prominent political figure. The couch, which has moved on from its humble dorm room days, has decided to set the record straight amid growing public interest.

"Yes, it's true," the couch stated in an exclusive interview. "JD and I had a special bond during his college years. He treated me with care and affection that went beyond what you’d expect. Most guys just sit on you."

The couch elaborated on their unique relationship, "We shared many memorable moments. JD would bring me flowers and set up romantic candle-lit dinners. It wasn’t just about physical comfort; there was a sexual component. He even referred to me as his 'college girlfriend.'"

This shocking revelation comes on the heels of rumors and speculations about Vance’s college behavior. The couch detailed one particularly unforgettable incident, "One time, we tried some kinky stuff. He used an inside-out latex glove between my cushions. It was an intimate moment that, for better or worse, I’ll never forget."

The couch confessed that it struggled with the attention it received as a result of this peculiar relationship. "His roommate caught us doing it one time and well, he was not happy. He later dragged out to the curb and I was taken away by strangers. It was heartbreaking for me. I still love him. JD…if you see this, please call me."

As for JD Vance, he has not yet commented on the couch's statements, leaving the public to wonder how this revelation will impact his political career, especially as Donald Trump's Vice-Presidential running mate, which is already in trouble. Sources close to the Trump campaign suggest that the former President is considering his options “SofaKing carefully.”

