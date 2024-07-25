Letters from God

Letters from God

47 Comments

User's avatar
Jackson's avatar
Jackson
Jul 25, 2024

"The horror... the horror......"

Reply
Share
C Leonard's avatar
C Leonard
Jul 25, 2024

Aaawww, that poor couch… Being subjected to JD’s tiny head day in and day out; but I’d have to go with

“TAINTED LOVE”, as those overly-desecrated cushions were subjected to more TAINT than anybody should ever have to be!!!

But it seems as though that couch has not only been BROKEN-IN, it is heart-broken, as well. And that’s kinda sad, in a disturbing sorta way🛋️😩💔

Reply
Share
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture