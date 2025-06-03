Letters from God

Letters from God

131 Comments

User's avatar
TrashPandaParty's avatar
TrashPandaParty
Jun 3, 2025

I suppose it doesn't matter if he knows about disaster makers, because Taco Supreme won't approve disaster relief funds. He's just there getting paid for no reason.

Reply
Share
16 replies
Catherine J Lord's avatar
Catherine J Lord
Jun 3, 2025

I, too, suffer from depression and these times make it terribly hard to make it through the day. Thank you for all you do. It is a lifeline, truly.

Reply
Share
4 replies
129 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture