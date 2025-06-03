Dear Humans,

David Richardson is the guy now in charge of emergency response for the entire damn country. He recently told his staff he didn’t know that the USA has a hurricane season. Verily, we are so cooked.

1. It’s Hurricane Season

I’m not sure how someone could live on the planet for over 60 years and not know that hurricanes have seasons. It’s like not knowing the world is round.

David Richardson is a former Marine artillery officer with zero disaster experience. He studied biology at a religious college in Arkansas.

He knows martial arts and is terrible at emergency preparedness. You know, like Dwight from The Office.

Meanwhile, Trump has slashed $646 million from FEMA’s budget this year. He also eliminated the BRIC program, which used to help cities prepare for disasters.

And when FEMA staff raised concerns, Richardson told them, “I will run right over you.”

He reminds me a lot of the evil principal from ‘The Breakfast Club.’

2. The Dumbest Timeline

You don't get a job in the Taco Administration unless you know jack-shit about fuck-all for the position you were given.

That’s how we ended up with a weapons guy running FEMA.

A snake oil peddler TV host running Medicare.

An anti-vaxxer in charge of public health.

A drunken idiot in charge of the military.

The incompetence and corruption is endless.

It’s the most pure kakistocracy in the history of mankind.

kakistocracy: government by the least suitable or competent citizens of a state.

3. A Message From God

It’s the third day of June. Hurricane season in the USA runs from June 1 to November 30. If you’re in an area that gets hit a lot, I hope that you can prepare yourself. It’s clear that we’re on our own now.

Thank you to everyone who joined yesterday, we gained 17 new brave souls. If just 10 more step up today before midnight, we’ll continue to start June off stronger, louder and prouder than ever.

On a personal note: Yesterday there was so much depressing, soul-crushing news, I didn’t know where to begin…it’s overwhelming. Everything is upside down and backwards. This is the darkest timeline. I’m not sure if that’s just the depression talking again…or if things actually are this bad…but this stuff really gets to me.

The news knocks me down every single day. But I always get back up.

Because I refuse to let these anti-science imbeciles win.

I have not yet begun to fight.

