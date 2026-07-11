Letters from God

Letters from God

50 Comments

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Peggy Betts's avatar
Peggy Betts
10h

I was an EMT for 25 years. I have never seen such a relaxed response to a "dying" person, allegedly in cardiac arrest. It’s entirely possible, maybe likely, that he’s brain dead, but his body hasn’t figured it out yet. And I find the phrase "rigor tortoise" absolutely uproarious.

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It’s me's avatar
It’s me
10h

He won’t be missed .

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