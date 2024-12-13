Dear Beloved Humans,

You’d think by now Republicans would have learned how to switch accounts before hitting “Reply,” but here we are again. This week, South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace joined the ranks of Republican hypocrites caught red-handed using burner accounts to defend their fragile egos.

For the blessedly uninitiated, a burner account is an anonymous social media account people use to hype themselves up, attack critics, or—in this case—cover their own ridiculous tracks.

Psychotic? Check. Pathetic? Check. Typical Republican tactic? Big check.

Let’s recap: She claimed she was “physically accosted” by James McIntyre, a transgender rights advocate, at the Capitol. But witnesses said the interaction was just… a handshake. A HANDSHAKE, folks! Nancy, baby, this is why people don’t take you seriously.

Then came the best part: Nancy replied to a follower asking what happened, but she accidentally used her own account to respond in third person:

Nancy says from her own account that someone “assaulted her.” As you can see, this post was made on Tuesday, and yet… it hasn’t been deleted?!

Pretending that she was assaulted, she also showed up to Congress with her arm in a fake sling, which was immediately called out by her former communications director as being total bullshit.

But wait! Nancy’s not alone in burner-account disasters. :

Let us never forget that Ted Cruz, the Zodiac Killer himself, once retweeted and praised his own tweet, calling it “Exactly right.” Ted, buddy, even when you agree with yourself, it’s still wrong.

Dean Browning, a former GOP congressional candidate, straight-up forgot to switch accounts before tweeting as his “Black gay guy” persona who mysteriously loved Donald Trump.

This is easily the funniest one of all time.

Seriously, humans, does the GOP have a training manual on how to create burner accounts and fail spectacularly?!? Nancy Mace’s blunder isn’t just hilarious—it’s revealing. The burner account, the obsession with toilets, the fake assault—every detail screams desperation. This is who she is: a fraud so committed to the grift she’s willing to make herself look even more foolish just to keep up appearances.

These same people want to police LGBTQ+ rights, transgender bathrooms, and end same-sex marriage all whilst faking stunts like this.

Thou shalt resign from Congress and log off forever, Nancy.

P.S. – It’s Our Birthday! 🎉

In just seven months, we’ve built something truly holy: a vibrant, hilarious, truth-seeking community of 75,000 subscribers standing up to evil and spreading joy. You’ve made it possible, and for that, I am eternally grateful.

Now, if this post lit a righteous fire under you (or if you just enjoy watching Nancy Mace self-own), here’s your chance to take it to the next level: Subscribe today and enjoy 20% off for one year.

Consider it a little slice of heavenly justice—your investment in comedy, truth, and the occasional divine clapback. But hurry! This divine deal vanishes at midnight.

Click here to claim your blessing and keep the smites coming.

20% OFF FOR 1 YEAR

Thank you for making this mission more than just laughs—it’s a movement. Now go forth, share the truth, and remember: every click, laugh, and smite brings us closer to a better world.

Love always,

Jesus

(Sassy, Gay, and Eternally Fabulous)