Letters from God

Letters from God

70 Comments

User's avatar
John Jacob's avatar
John Jacob
Aug 2

Just when you think MAGA has hit bottom, they pull out the shovel 🪏

TACO PEDO is frantic to distract and distort, so let’s build a ballroom, send nuclear submarines to Russian waters, and pretend we’re not robbing America blind by imposing tax’s on everything but calling them tariffs…again tanking the economy 🇺🇸

Anything else shiny to dangle in front of us, MAGA? 🤔

Oh, maybe you should Release the Epstein Files,you bunch of lying Nazis 🔥

Reply
Share
7 replies
Jocelyn B's avatar
Jocelyn B
Aug 2

WOW - those banners, in red states! I'm very impressed. Hopefully that means fewer repugnants get elected/re-elected next year.

Reply
Share
68 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture