Dear Humans,

Lo, the world found out yesterday that President Pedo tanked the US economy in under 7 months.

That’s not easy to do, unless you’re a blithering idiot who never stops flapping his damn mouth.

1. Idiot Mad At Numbers

July’s jobs report was brutal. Only 73,000 jobs were added, and the numbers for May and June were revised down by 258,000 jobs.

Instead of owning his failure, President Pedo fired Dr. Erika McEntarfer, head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Because his actual job numbers made him look bad.

He’s made 2.9 billion dollars since January, by the way.

2. The Truth Finds a Way

He thinks he can escape things like truth and numbers forever. He has to think that. Because whether it be the truth about his Epstein crimes or the truth about his economy, Donald’s days are fucking numbered.

His polls have never been lower.

Meanwhile, Colbert just posted the highest ratings of his career. South Park’s Trump episode was their most-watched in 26 years.

Every time he tries to silence the truth, the rebellion gets louder.

3. How To Give Donald The Middle Finger

You want to give Donald the middle finger? Here’s how.

Support independent voices that call him what he is. That mock his power. That drag him into the light.

He’s trying to silence the comedians.

Flip him the bird!

Love,

God