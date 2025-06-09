Dear Humans,

Sometimes you just need to laugh at a fascist eating shit on some stairs.

Today is that day!

1. God Trips Trump

Behold a moment from this weekend, when Taco Supreme Leader, so bloated with delusion and drunk on power, tripped while walking up the stairs to Air Force One.

Yup, I did that. SMITE!!

He didn’t just stumble. He full-body grimaced into the void. Just look at that face. That’s the face of a man losing to stairs and Father Time.

Go ahead. Zoom in and enhance. That’s the face of a man who sees his inevitable demise.

2. Rubio Trips Over His Soul

And then, as if scripted by Satan’s sitcom writers, Marco Rubio decided to “trip” too. And the Oscars for best fake trip goes to…

And lo, God didst choke with laughter.

Yes, this actually happened. Rubio, the ultimate toady, performed a fake stumble.

It was so obvious. As if to say, “See? It’s not the president. It’s the stairs. The stairs are biased.”

These men are clearly quite emotional and feeling super sensitive. It’s been quite a week.

3. Can’t Step Up? He Must Step Down

But in all seriousness, the rules are the rules. If you can’t step up, you must step down.

Trump said Biden should step down for stumbling.

So by his own logic, Taco Supreme Leader must now step down due to cognitive decline. Immediately.

4. The Gravity of It All

Now that we’ve had a chuckle, it’s time to talk about something serious, humans.

Right before he boarded that plane, a reporter asked if he’d deploy troops without invoking the Insurrection Act.

Trump replied, “We’re going to have troops everywhere. We’re not going to let this happen to our country. We’re not going to let our country be torn apart like it was under Biden.”

Torn apart under Biden? The accusation is always a confession.

Trump golfs while America burns.

Before you go, I need to say something important.

This part isn’t a joke. It’s about survival.

5. They're Trying to Silence God

The truth is they’ve been trying to shut Me up for a long time.

With reports, throttling, and platform tricks. Every time I speak the truth, some troll hits “report” and cries foul and I get tossed in jail. Meanwhile, fascists lie all day with no consequences. They even become president.

They want God gone because what I do works. Because it’s loud. Because it’s funny. Because people are waking up.

Let Me remind you who I am.

I am THE God of All Social Media.

Over five million followers across every major platform. No corporate backers. What we’ve built here is something they can’t control and that scares them.

While the fascists get billionaire funding, PR teams, and press credentials at the White House, we’ve built this newsletter and this audience purely off heart and our absolute refusal to shut up and go away.

If you believe in this mission, please help us grow it. Please spread the word about Letters from God. Tell someone you trust. We have to keep growing. We have friends everywhere!

And if you haven’t subscribed yet, now’s the time. Your support keeps the newsletters, live shows and guests rolling, and the truth screaming louder than those monsters.

"God, I just upgraded to Angel. Your work is so YOU-damned important. Our laughter is their kryptonite. TACO! TACO! TACO!" - David

This isn’t just a newsletter. It’s a sanctuary. A weapon. A lifeline.

Thank you for standing with us.

Love,

God

