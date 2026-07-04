Letters from God

Letters from God

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Mary Ann Cloherty's avatar
Mary Ann Cloherty
1h

GOD! Excellent Historian!! Also our brave President Dwight E who warned The People in his farewell address - “beware the industrial military complex” and I thought the hippies had said that - Nope! Grand Old Party of Lincoln!!! Party on - thanks GOD for Hail & HEAT & all vengeance is Yours! I’m a BIG FAN of you xoxo Mary Ann

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SheWhoShallRemainNameless's avatar
SheWhoShallRemainNameless
1h

Thank you, God, for the well timed hail! Smite! Might I suggest a pop-up thunderstorm in DC tonight during the tangerine palpatine’s speech? I hope that you and JC both have a great weekend!

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