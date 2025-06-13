Letters from God

Letters from God

Jan Frederick
Jun 13, 2025

God, I hope you are going to do a little target lightning practice today. We need a very pinpoint strike tomorrow. Are you sufficiently charged up? If you hit the mark, this will be the most spectacular light show ever!! Thank you, God! Amen! Awomen! Ramen!

KMT
Jun 13, 2025

Absolutely love your humor during these dark times. Let’s go God!!!

