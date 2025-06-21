Dear Humans,

First I sent a thunderstorm to ruin his stupid birthday parade. Now behold! I painted the skies with a rainbow to troll his helicopter for Pride Month!

1. God Hates You, Donold

The White House posted what they thought was a photo showing God’s endorsement: Marine One lifting off with a rainbow in the background.

But as always, the faux-king liars misinterpreted My meaning!

God LOVES LGBTQ+ people!

And I despise that infinite bigot Donold.

Luckily, Gavin Newsom’s press office understood and quote-tweeted it with:

“Happy Pride 😌”

2. Their ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Just Collapsed

Trump’s prized “One Big Beautiful Bill” crumbled in the House.

It was supposed to be his grand legislative comeback. Instead, it got nuked by the parliamentarian.

Now the GOP is in full-blown civil war. Fighting over AI, Medicaid cuts, deficit math, and whose bootlicking is most loyal.

On top of all that, Tangerine Palpatine is raging at Fox News because his poll numbers are in the toilet.

Verily, thou mayest eat shit, Donold.

3. God Bless the ACLU

God bless the ACLU, who just won a unanimous court ruling striking down Louisiana’s ludicrous Ten Commandments law.

Public schools are not Sunday schools. And this court had the guts to say it.

Let it be known: while the cult worships golden idols of Donold and demands state-mandated religion, real Americans are still defending the Constitution.

Before you go, I need to say something important.

This part isn’t a joke. It’s about survival.

4. They’re Trying to Erase Me

Not a single day goes by that they don’t try to intimidate me. I can’t make a single post without the right wing chuds showing up to harass me. It’s depressing.

The right wing Nazis want a kingdom, with one bloated orange taco on the throne, and no one allowed to speak against him.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a Senator or even God. They want us all silenced. Permanently.

They want God gone because what we do here works. My success scares them.

Let Me remind you who I am.

