Dear Humans,

I hope you’re managing to keep calm even amidst the nonstop evil and lies of this fascist empire. Thank you for being here with me. If you’re able, please join today as a subscriber and help God finally trample out the vintage where the grapes of wrath are stored.

Humans, God has a little confession to make.

Not trying to brag, not trying to boast, but…I gave Trump that neck rash.

You know how they say God works in mysterious ways? It’s not true. Most of the time I work in super obvious ways.

God has been working ‘round the clock for months to make Trump’s body completely decompose right in front of your eyes.

Lo, that’s why I gave him that huge splotch of satanic slime that’s now firmly attached to his neck.

I also gave him his swollen cankles, that little droop on the right side of his mouth, and the huge bruise on his right hand.

You know the one. The hand he’s always trying to cover up? Like the Epstein files?

American soldiers are being killed because the president doesn’t want you to know that he raped little children for decades. And if I’m wrong, then go ahead and sue me, Donald.

He won’t though, because he’s guilty, and he knows it.

Whenever his abuse has left you feeling sad or hopeless, remember that he will expire someday soon. Take comfort in that.

“The hate of men will pass, and dictators die, and the power they took from the people will return to the people. And so long as men die, liberty will never perish." - The Great Dictator

Can God get a frigging amen?!

Love,

God

PS - Remember that every like, share, and subscription keeps us pushing back on Christian nationalism and the Project 2025 machine. Make it so.