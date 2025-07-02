Hi there humans,

It’s your old pal, God here.

The antichrist and his accomplices built a concentration camp in the middle of an alligator-filled swamp.

So I flooded it on day one.

Get 20% off for 1 year

They call it Alligator Alcatraz, a $450 million stunt cobbled together in eight days, with tents, bunk beds, and a moat of snakes and alligators. It is a monument to their cruelty and stupidity.

And sure enough, the whole thing filled with standing water the moment it opened. Of course it did. That’s what happens when you build your fascist kingdom on top of a swamp. It’s a metaphor for Trumpism itself.

I chuckled, but only for a moment.

Because they’re not going to let a little flooding stop them. And now they’re coming for the people who speak out.

People like Zohran Mamdani. People like Me.

This week, the Department of Justice announced a policy expanding their power to strip naturalized citizens of their citizenship.

Already, Republicans are demanding it be used against Zohran Mamdani, the new Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City.

And as TPM reported today, they are even now preparing to revoke people’s citizenship based on their political beliefs. This gives them the power to imprison whoever they so please.

If you raise your voice against them, you’re a target. That’s the point. The law is the weapon, and fear is the goal.

They want to make you question whether you're truly safe because of where you came from, what you believe, or who you follow.

This isn’t just about Zohran. They are testing the waters. They are coming for artists, activists, comedians, and journalists. They are coming for anyone who mocks them in public.

Yes, even Me.

If you believe in this mission, please help us grow it. Please spread the word about Letters from God. Tell someone you trust. We have to keep growing. We have friends everywhere!

And if you haven’t subscribed yet, now’s the time. Your support keeps the memes coming, the shows and guests rolling, and the truth screaming louder than those monsters.

"Just because. Thanks for hanging in there!" - Willis "That orange monster is the spawn of the Devil. I'm subscribing because I hate what's happening in my country. Your writing keeps me awake and alive. Keep up the GREAT work!!!" - Deborah

This isn’t just a newsletter. It’s a sanctuary. A lifeline. A weapon. And July’s just getting started.

Thank you for standing with us.

Love,

God

Get 20% off as a thanks for reading:

Get 20% off for 1 year

If you are able and would prefer to support our cause at full price, you can do that as well right here.

Give a gift subscription