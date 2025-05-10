Dear Humans,

Today marks the one-year anniversary of Letters from God. One year ago, I lit a candle in the dark. And I have to confess something to you all now; I didn’t think anyone would listen. But you did.

1. One Year of Divine Fury

In this last year, over 135,000 of you have shown up. Not just to laugh, but to fight for truth and goodness.

We might not live to see our victory…and yet…here we are, and we’re ready to fight.

They may have the billionaires, the networks, the megaphones.

But we have the truth. And we have each other. And when truth is shouted loud enough, it shall burn through their lies like a holy flame.

Our enemies are Confederate Nazi Soviets in word and deed. A screaming mob of frothing morons formed from all of history’s worst evils.

So we must become the best of history’s heroes. The abolitionists. The resistance. We are all the Jedi.

We must scream the truth louder than the monsters ever imagined, until they crawl back into whatever Hell they came from.

2. The World Is Watching

In case you missed it, Jesus and I have been going live every day. We talk about the news, sing karaoke, roast fascists, and interview incredible guests like Lewis Black, Chrissy Metz, Penn Jillette, Trae Crowder, and Daniella Pineda.

And yesterday? Even legendary reporter Jim Acosta interviewed God.

3. God’s Final Word

I didn’t think this would work. Not because I doubted the truth, but because I know how seductive the lies are. How comforting propaganda is to those who’ve given up.

How glad I am to know how wrong I was.

I am not alone. Far from it. We are the majority.

And if some have fallen silent, it’s our job to dust them off and help them get back into the fight. Just like I do every damn day.

Because truth, love, hope, empathy, and kindness are worth fighting for.

Lately, I’ve asked a lot of wise people if America can be saved. Most say no.

I have resolved that this is exactly what the fascists want you to believe. Therefore, I will do the opposite.

So I say: Yes.

I believe. I have to believe.

And if you're still here with God now, you believe too. You’re stepping into the circle.

This was Year One.

Year Two, we fight back even harder.

Because they cannot win.

4. Join The Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist network alive—it’s a stand for rebellion, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

But here’s the thing…only a very small percentage of readers actually support this work financially. If even a few more stepped up, we could push back even harder against these fascist psychopaths. We could expand our team. Widen the blast radius. We could take the fight into other realms.

What our readers are saying:

“Wickedly funny and politically, socially relevant. Glad to be amongst folks who share the same worldview.” — Annette

"Thanks for making the absorption of bad news not only tolerable, but enjoyable. Finally, God is on the right side of history!" - Christine

"I've always enjoyed your FB posts. This inauguration, I HAD to find something uplifting to do to spark a shot of hope through the darkness. This is it! Hallelujah!" — Nancy

We’ve built something real. Something that matters.

The truth still lives here. The fire still burns. And we are not alone.

Love,

God

