Dear Humans,

Today is an Economic Blackout—a day to cut off the billionaires’ supply of money, attention, and labor. They don’t just profit off your wallet; they thrive on your exhaustion, your stress, and your constant engagement.

So let’s hit ‘em where it hurts. Here’s how:

1. Don’t Give Them a Dime

No Amazon, no Starbucks, no Walmart, no gas stations. Every dollar not spent today is one they can’t funnel into their next superyacht.

2. Don’t Work (If You Can Help It)

The billionaires get rich off your labor and whine that they have to pay you at all. If you have paid time off, take it. If you don’t, at least slack off for a minute in their honor.

3. Support the Little Guys

If you must buy something, shop local. Billionaires hate that. They can’t offshore your neighborhood bakery to exploit cheap labor.

4. Touch Grass, Not Capitalism

Go outside. Breathe air. Look at trees.

5. God’s Final Word

One day of rebellion won’t burn down the system. But it will remind them that their power depends on us. Billionaires aren’t gods. They’re parasites. And when enough people stop feeding them, their whole empire crumbles.

6. DO NOT Join the Rebellion Today

Because today is an Economic Blackout, that means Letters from God too.

❌ DO NOT become a paid subscriber today. ❌

It would just make Elon and Donold furious to see the influence of their enemies growing. Imagine their little orange heads exploding.

So whatever you do…

DON’T PRESS THIS BUTTON:

(Sorry, I couldn’t resist making this joke.)

