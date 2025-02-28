How To Starve The Billionaires
Dear Humans,
Today is an Economic Blackout—a day to cut off the billionaires’ supply of money, attention, and labor. They don’t just profit off your wallet; they thrive on your exhaustion, your stress, and your constant engagement.
So let’s hit ‘em where it hurts. Here’s how:
1. Don’t Give Them a Dime
No Amazon, no Starbucks, no Walmart, no gas stations. Every dollar not spent today is one they can’t funnel into their next superyacht.
2. Don’t Work (If You Can Help It)
The billionaires get rich off your labor and whine that they have to pay you at all. If you have paid time off, take it. If you don’t, at least slack off for a minute in their honor.
3. Support the Little Guys
If you must buy something, shop local. Billionaires hate that. They can’t offshore your neighborhood bakery to exploit cheap labor.
4. Touch Grass, Not Capitalism
Go outside. Breathe air. Look at trees.
5. God’s Final Word
One day of rebellion won’t burn down the system. But it will remind them that their power depends on us. Billionaires aren’t gods. They’re parasites. And when enough people stop feeding them, their whole empire crumbles.
Went for a medical appt that I scheduled six months ago today. Most of the support staff, lab, and urgent care folks were out. Just docs with scheduled appts. The eye doc I saw asked if I <cough> had the day off. :-)