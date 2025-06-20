1. A Message from God to MAGA

Dear MAGA,

You wore ski masks to kidnap a man after church.

You dragged him away without telling his family and threw him in a cage 1,500 miles away.

You kidnap mothers on the street and leave their young children alone and crying.

You think this is funny.

God wants to know, how dare so many of you call yourselves Christians?

ICE is already a billion dollars over budget, and you want to give them $75 billion more.

And now you're proposing prisons surrounded by alligators, because you revel in vying to become the most evil people this world has ever seen.

Your cult leader is one of the most evil people this world has ever seen.

He wrote this yesterday:

He did this on Juneteenth.

A day that marks the end of slavery.

A day Republicans should celebrate if they actually gave a damn about Abraham Lincoln. But instead, Trump whined there are “too many holidays.”

Let’s be honest. It’s not the time off that bothers him. It’s the reason for it. He bitterly hates Black people and he always has. He hates the United States.

He wishes the Confederacy had won.

He wishes the Nazis had won.

He wishes the Soviets had won.

Donald Trump is a Confederate Nazi Soviet.

This is your cult leader, MAGA.

A man who is shaking mad that the end of slavery is celebrated.

He cannot name a single Bible verse.

He sells golden Bibles with his name on them.

He has to pay off porn stars for sex.

His wife doesn’t live in the same building as him.

He has lied more than any human in history and it’s not close.

And somehow, after everything, you still call yourselves Christians?

You lie. You stalk. You kidnap. You cover for predators. You project your sins and crimes against humanity onto everyone else.

You protect the billionaires.

You persecute the poor.

Your philosophy it totally immoral, and yet you pretend that is not.

God is sick of it.

You murder Democrats in their homes and pretend your cult of insanity and hatred had nothing to do with it.

Even the L.A. Dodgers baseball team has more moral clarity than you. They told ICE to get the hell off their property.

But you? You wrap yourself in the Bible while worshiping violence, greed, and racism. That’s not Christianity. That is HERESY!

God shall judge you by what you do and what you say.

And your words and deeds are as far from Jesus as it gets.

How dare you call yourselves Christians?

For the love of all that is holy, REPENT!!!

God

2. A Message from God to You

Dear Human,

What we’ve built here is something they can’t control and that scares them.

These fake Christians want me out of the picture, because what we do here works.

While the fascists get billionaire funding, PR teams, and press credentials at the White House, we’ve built this newsletter and this audience purely off heart and our absolute refusal to shut up and go away.

If you believe in this mission, please help us grow it. Please spread the word about Letters from God. Tell someone you trust. We have to keep growing to push back stronger.

And if you haven’t subscribed yet, now’s the time. Your support keeps the newsletters, live shows and guests rolling, and the truth screaming louder than those monsters.

"You have guts, brains and are serving the people. Thank you." - Joyce "Letters from God is one of the first places I check daily. It's time that I become an Angel!" - Mary

Thank you for standing with us.

Love,

God

