Letters from God

Star Aasved
Jun 20, 2025

I read an article about the radicalization of Christians fed by Trump this morning. MAGA Christians are no different than radicalized Muslims. When I respond to them I usually include the phrase "Jesus weeps."

Talley
Jun 20, 2025

Also, you know the areas ICE won’t go to? The urban areas! Why?

‘Cause they might run into individuals carrying, you know… 👈👉👇👆

And why are we not hearing about ICE going to these places?

Instead, they go to courthouses, farms, schools, Dodgers stadium…

🤔 hmmm… cowards LOVE safe spaces!

